Russia-Ukraine war: We will 'evict invaders', vows Zelensky as death toll rises

A man becomes emotional during a ceremony for Ukraine's fallen soldiers at the Lychakiv Cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv - YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP

02:06 AM

Concerns over Azov fighters continue

Kyiv submitted information to international legal bodies about Russian plans to put captured Ukrainian fighters from the Azov Regiment on trial in Mariupol, officials said.

The port city fell to Russian forces in April after weeks of intense shelling as they encircled Ukrainian holdouts at the Azovstal steel plant.

Presidential adviser Arestovych said Volodymyr Zelensky made clear Kyiv would "never, ever" consider peace negotiations with Moscow if the trials went ahead.

US Secretary of State spokesman Ned Price said the unlawful process would amount to a "mockery of justice".

01:58 AM

Russian attack 'fits a pattern of atrocities'

Zelensky aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Russian forces shelled Chaplyne in Ukraine twice on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter to express his disgust with the latest attack: "Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities.

"We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials."

Russia’s missile strike on a train station full of civilians in Ukraine fits a pattern of atrocities. We will continue, together with partners from around the world, to stand with Ukraine and seek accountability for Russian officials. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 24, 2022

On Ukraine's holiday, Russia's military avoided Kyiv and targeted front-line towns like Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Nikopol and Dnipro with artillery attacks, Ukraine presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

"Massive shelling of Ukraine on Independence Day," fellow presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak added on Twitter.

01:51 AM

We will 'evict invaders', vows Zelensky

More than 20 people were killed and dozens more injured when Russian rocket strikes hit a Ukrainian town and set a passenger train on fire on Wednesday.

The attack came as Ukraine marked 31 years since its independence from Moscow-dominated Soviet rule.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President, had warned of the risk of "repugnant Russian provocations" on Independence Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena attended a commemoration ceremony at a memorial wall in Kyiv displaying images of Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded - UKRAINE PRESIDENCY/AFP

In a video address to the United Nations Security Council, Mr Zelensky said the rockets hit a train in the small town of Chaplyne, 145km (90 miles) west of Russian-occupied Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Four carriages were on fire, he said.

"Chaplyne is our pain today. As of this moment there are 22 dead," he said in a later evening video address, adding that Ukraine would make Russia take responsibility for everything it had done.

"We will without any doubt evict the invaders from our land. No trace of this evil will remain in our free Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko later said Russian forces had shelled Chaplyne twice. A boy was killed in the first attack when his house was hit by a missile and 21 people died later when rockets hit the railway station and set fire to five carriages of a passenger train.

01:14 AM

