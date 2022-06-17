Russia-Ukraine war: Russia has 'strategically lost' Ukraine war, says UK's armed forces chief

Chanel Zagon
Russia has "strategically lost" the war in Ukraine and is now a "more diminished power" both diplomatically and economically than several months ago, the UK's armed forces chief said.

In an interview published on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said Vladimir Putin had lost 25 per cent of Russia's land power to reap only "tiny" gains.

He said while Russia may achieve "tactical successes" in the coming weeks, the idea the war had been a success was "nonsense".

"President Putin has used about 25% of his army's power to gain a tiny amount of territory and 50,000 people either dead or injured," Admiral Radakin said.

"It might be getting some tactical successes over the last few weeks. And those might continue for the next few weeks.

"But Russia is losing strategically."

Admiral Radakin said Russia could never occupy all of Ukraine as it was suffering heavy losses, running low on advanced missiles and faced the scorn of a strengthening NATO.

"This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine," he said.

"Russia has vulnerabilities because it's running out of people, it's running out of high-tech missiles.

"This is going to be a long fight. And we're supporting Ukraine. Ukraine has shown how courageous it really is."

01:41 AM

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees left homeless

At least 660 Ukrainian families have been left homeless in England after arriving on visas designed to secure them a place to live following the Russian invasion, official figures have shown.

Since the end of February, at least 480 Ukrainian families with children and 180 single adults have applied to councils for help with homelessness.

They were left without a place to live after the relationship or accommodation arrangement with their UK hosts broke down, or the British home was judged unsuitable.

Two-thirds of those made homeless were on the Government’s family scheme where they had a relative in the UK. The remainder were on the Homes for Ukraine programme, where they were due to have been hosted by British families.

Ukrainian refugees are introduced to their host families in the UK

01:35 AM

British companies could help rebuild destroyed Kyiv

UK companies could help rebuild key infrastructure in Kyiv with Britain to welcome representatives from Ukraine and business leaders on Friday to discuss the plan.

Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will seek to promote collaboration between British companies in infrastructure, energy and transport, and Ukrainian public and private organisations to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure.

Ms Trevelyan is also set to announce changes to trade remedy measures, including reallocating ring-fenced market access for steel imports from Russia and Belarus to other countries including Ukraine.

The support provided on Friday will form part of a UK commitment to provide a combined economic, humanitarian and military support package worth around £2 billion.

Local residents wait for humanitarian aid next to destroyed houses along a street in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv - AFP

12:44 AM

