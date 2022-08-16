Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky urges world to resist 'nuclear blackmail' amid calls for action at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

A serviceman stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - Reuters

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the world to resist Russia's "nuclear blackmail" while calling for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine.

The world nuclear watchdog has warned of disaster at Europe's biggest nuclear plant if the fighting does not stop, with G7 nations repeatedly urging Moscow to withdraw from the plant to avoid nuclear catastrophe.

Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials have traded accusations over who is responsible for attacks close to the plant, with fresh shelling nearby renewing the blame game.

Speaking in his nightly video address late on Monday, Mr Zelensky sought a tougher world response on the Kremlin.

"If through Russia's actions a catastrophe occurs, the consequences could hit those who for the moment are silent," he said, calling for new sanctions on Russia's nuclear sector.

"If the world lacks the strength and determination to protect one nuclear plant, it means that the world loses. Loses to terrorists. Gives in to nuclear blackmail."

UN can facilitate IAEA power plant visit

A spokesman for the United Nations advised it had the logistics and security capacity to support a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, but a Russia diplomat imposed conditions.

Russian news agencies quoted a senior diplomat as saying that no such mission could pass through Kyiv, as it was too dangerous.

"Imagine what it means to pass through Kyiv - it means they get to the nuclear plant through the front line," Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy head of the foreign ministry's nuclear proliferation and arms control department, said.

"This is a huge risk, given that Ukraine's armed forces are not all made up in the same way."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, speaking on Monday, also said: "The UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities."

Both countries have said they want IAEA inspectors to visit. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said he was ready to lead a mission and called on Russia and Ukraine to cooperate.

Ukrainian military repelled more than a dozen attacks

The Ukrainian military on Monday said that it had repelled more than a dozen Russian attacks in the country's east and north, including attempts to advance on key cities in the eastern industrial Donbas region.

The military's general staff on Facebook revealed that Russian troops had attempted to push towards Kramatorsk, one of two major cities in the eastern Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, but "they failed completely and chaotically retreated to their previous positions."

Russian forces had also staged an unsuccessful assault on Bakhmut, a strategic town in the Donetsk region.

In the same update, the military claimed that Russia had tried and failed to break through Ukrainian defence lines in the northern Kharkiv region, but were "met harshly and thrown back".

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv - AP

Watch: Children set off rocket-propelled grenade launcher in Ukraine

Terrifying footage has emerged of two children accidentally setting off a rocket-propelled grenade launcher on a deserted street in southern Ukraine.

The footage, captured by a CCTV system in Russian-occupied Kherson, appears to show one of the youngsters with the cylindrical weapon, while the other seemingly holds an AK-47 assault rifle.

Close-up shots of the boys show them aiming the weapons as if they were unaware of them being loaded.

