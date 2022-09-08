Russia-Ukraine latest news: 'Credible allegations' Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia, says UN

Ukrainian firefighters work to put out a fire at a destroyed residential building after a Russian military strike in Slovyansk, in Donetsk region - Reuters
The United Nations said there are "credible allegations" that Russian forces have forcibly removed children from Ukraine to Russia for adoption as part of larger-scale relocations and deportations.

Moscow has been accused of unlawfully detaining, interrogating and deporting up to 1.6 million Ukrainians, including 1,800 children.

"There have been credible allegations of forced transfers of unaccompanied children to Russian occupied territory, or to the Russian Federation itself," Ilze Brands Kehris, the assistant UN secretary-general for human rights, told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"We are concerned that the Russian authorities have adopted a simplified procedure to grant Russian citizenship to children without parental care, and that these children would be eligible for adoption by Russian families."

Russian forces were also placing Ukrainians in occupied territories through invasive security checks that have involved numerous human rights violations, Ms Ilze Brands Kehris said.

She said some Ukrainians judged as close to the Ukraine government or military have been tortured and forcibly removed and sent to Russian penal colonies and other detention centres.

Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya has rebuffed the allegations, calling them "unfounded". He claimed Ukrainians were fleeing their country "to save themselves from the criminal regime".

06:59 AM

Ukraine says 280,000 tonnes of food will be exported soon for WFP

About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry has said.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing world had been "cheated" by the deal and he wanted to revise the agreement as Ukrainian exports were not going to the world's poorest countries as originally intended.

Ukraine, however, says around 2.37 million tonnes of food have already left its Black Sea ports, including 1.04 million tonnes for Asian countries and 470,000 tonnes for African states.

06:41 AM

Belarus starts military exercises near border regions

Belarus has started military exercises by the city of Brest near the Polish border, its capital Minsk and the northeast region of Vitebsk, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

It said the exercises, which are set to last until September 14, will practice "liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy" and regaining control over border regions.

According to the ministry, the level of troops and military equipment involved in the exercise did not require them to provide notice under OSCE guidelines.

05:38 AM

British aid worker may have suffered 'unspeakable torture'

The body of a British aid worker who was reported to have died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine shows signs of "possible unspeakable torture", Ukraine's foreign minister has said.

Paul Urey, 45, died in captivity in July, according to the human rights ombudsperson for the Moscow-supported leadership in Donetsk.

Daria Morozova, the ombudsperson, branded Mr Urey a "mercenary" and claimed he died in captivity of chronic illnesses and stress.

"From our side, he was given the necessary medical assistance despite the grave crimes he committed," she added.

04:26 AM

Ukraine penetrates Russian front lines in surprise offensive

Ukrainian forces recaptured at least two villages in a surprise offensive that broke through Russian front lines south of Kharkiv on Wednesday.

Ukrainian and Russian sources reported Ukraine had captured the settlements of Verbivka and Volokhiv Yar, and “operationally surrounded” the town of Balakliya.

The advances, which were not officially confirmed by either side, would put Ukrainian soldiers at least a dozen miles behind the Russian front line and position them to threaten a key supply line to the Russian forces in northern Donbas.

Ukraine’s army and government did not announce the assault that began near Balakliya on Tuesday, and have refused to comment on its progress or objectives.

04:17 AM

Zelensky announces 'war budget'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared next year's budget as a war budget, pledging more than a trillion hryvnias (£23.7 billion) to defence and security spending.

In an evening video address on Wednesday, Mr Zelensky said social obligations such as pensions had to be covered in full and non-critical expenses reduced as much as possible.

"It is clear that this will be the budget of a country at war," he said.

"More than a trillion hryvnias next year will go to the security and defense sector. This is going to be the number one priority."

03:15 AM

Putin threatens to ‘freeze’ Europe with total energy cut-off

Vladimir Putin has threatened to “freeze” Europe with a total shutdown of energy supplies if Brussels presses ahead with a price cap on Russian gas.

In a fiery speech delivered in Vladivostok, Russia’s president warned that Europeans would face a bleak winter if the Kremlin stopped deliveries to the Continent.

Speaking at an economic conference, he said: “We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests.

“No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum - Shutterstock
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2022 Eastern Economic Forum - Shutterstock

02:52 AM

  • Ukraine aims to retake Kherson by the end of year, with Ukrainian forces recapturing at least two villages in a surprise offensive

  • Shelling has resumed near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a day after the UN atomic watchdog agency pressed for a safe zone to prevent a catastrophe

  • The United States says it has evidence that "hundreds of thousands" of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia, including children

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to halt all energy shipments to Europe if Brussels goes ahead with a proposal to cap the price of Russian gas

  • The body of a British aid worker who was reported to have died while being detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine shows signs of "possible unspeakable torture", Ukraine's foreign minister has said

