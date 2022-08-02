Russia-Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelensky calls grain shipment a 'positive signal' but gives a hard truth

The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since Russia invaded Ukraine left the port of Odessa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage deal - Anadolu

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said it was “too soon” to celebrate after a shipment of grain left the port of Odessa under a UN and Turkey-brokered deal on Monday.

The shipment of Ukrainian grain was the first since the war began in February, under the landmark deal to lift Moscow’s naval blockade in the Black Sea.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky called the shipment a "first positive signal" to stop the spread of the global food crisis, however it was "too early to draw any conclusions and predict further events".

"Currently, everything depends on the implementation of the security parameters of the Initiative, which is the responsibility of the partners, primarily the United Nations and Turkey," he said.

"We cannot have the illusions that Russia will simply refrain from trying to disrupt Ukrainian exports.

"But the port started working, the export traffic started, and this can be called the first positive signal that there is a chance to stop the spread of the food crisis in the world."

The five-month pause of deliveries from war-torn Ukraine - one of the world’s biggest grain exporters - has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world’s poorest nations especially hard.

Officials said the Razoni cargo ship, registered in Sierra Leone, was making its way through a specially cleared corridor in the mine-infested waters of the Black Sea with 26,000 tonnes of maize on board. Other convoys are now expected to follow, respecting the maritime corridor and the agreed formalities.

03:32 AM

UN chief warns world is one step from 'nuclear annihilation'

The United Nations chief warned on Monday that "humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," citing the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East and many other factors.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said North Korea was preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test, Iran "has either been unwilling or unable" to accept a deal to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement aimed at reining in its nuclear program and Russia is "engaged in reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling" in Ukraine.

He cited Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning after its invasion that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen," emphasising that his country is "one of the most potent nuclear powers".

However, Putin appeared to roll back on his nuclear warning in a message of greetings to NPT participants posted on his website Monday.

"We believe that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said.

03:07 AM

Britain helps Ukraine hunt for Russian spies

Britain is helping Ukraine hunt Russian spies targeting Western-supplied weapons, the acting head of Kyiv’s military intelligence has said.

Finding and destroying military aid flowing into Ukraine from Western countries is “goal number one for Russian agents”, according to Major General Vadym Skibitsky.

Long-range artillery pieces, such as the US-supplied Himars system, have brought Moscow’s advance almost to a halt and in recent days have rendered bridges in the Kherson region impassable to Russian vehicles, cutting off troops as Ukraine prepares a counter offensive.

Read the full story by Dominic Nicholls here

Ukrainian forces have been using US-supplied Himars multiple rocket launcher systems in Ukraine - Savannah Morning News

02:42 AM

