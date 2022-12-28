Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘attacks civilian targets’ as rockets rain down on Kherson

Russian forces have fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military has said.

The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.

Meanwhile, next year will be “crucial” in Ukraine’s battle against Russia’s invasion, president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

As the war fast approaches its second year, Mr Zelensky said that his troops are already planning for the months ahead.

“We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“It must be a crucial year.”

His comments came as Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, met with his closest ally in the war and Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko twice in just 24 hours.

Following the meetings, Mr Lukashenko said “many issues were finalised”.

Analysts fear that Belarus could be dragged directly into the war in Ukraine, after Mr Putin used the country as a staging ground for his invasion in February.

Key Points

Ukraine war will witness ‘ crucial year’ as forces gear up for spring

Russia’s mobilised troops will be allow to freeze their sperm for free - report

War slow burns in east as Russia tries to break defence lines

ICYMI: Zelensky counting on India’s participation in implementation of peace plan

07:33 , Matt Mathers

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky told India’s prime minister Narendra Modi he wanted New Delhi to more actively support the implementation of his “peace formula” but also took an apparent dig at the country’s “fruitful” G20 presidency.

Mr Zelensky’s telephone call with Mr Modi marked their fourth exchange since the war began and occured less than a fortnight after the Indian leader spoke to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

My colleague Shweta Sharma reports:

Zelensky says he counts on Indian PM Modi’s help on Ukraine peace plan

Russia to halt oil sales to countries that impose cap

07:15 , Matt Mathers

Russia retaliated on Tuesday against a price cap on its oil imposed by Western countries, while its forces were involved in heavy fighting around the bombed-out ghost town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Despite an intensification in the fighting the frontline in eastern Ukraine remains little changed, with neither side making any major advances, Britain’s Ministry of Defence and Ukraine military analysts said.

Moscow will ban oil sales to countries that abide by the price cap that was imposed on 5 Dec, President Vladimir Putin decreed.

The price cap, unseen even in the times of the Cold War between the West and the Soviet Union, is aimed at crippling Moscow’s military efforts in Ukraine - without upsetting markets by actually blocking Russian supply.

Under the cap, oil traders who want to retain access to Western financing for such crucial aspects of global shipping as insurance must promise not to pay above $60 per barrel for Russian seaborne oil.

That is close to the current price for Russian oil, but far below the prices at which Russia was able to sell it for much of the past year, when windfall energy profits helped Moscow offset the impact of financial sanctions.

Russia shoots rockets inside Kherson amid counterattack

06:44 , Arpan Rai

Russian forces have fired at least 33 rockets targeting civilian regions in Kherson in the past 24 hours till early today, Ukraine‘s military said, as fighting intensified with Russia deploying more tanks and armoured vehicles on front lines.

In counterattack elsewhere in the war, Ukrainian rockets and artillery targeted two ammunition depots, one control point and seven areas of concentration of Russian troops in the past 24 hours, reported The Kyiv Independent.

War slow burns in east as Russia tries to break defence lines

06:26 , Arpan Rai

Russian forces have continued to shell and bomb towns in eastern Ukraine with war slowly entering a grinding phase due to the harsh weather and low visibility.

Fires were reported from Bakhmut this week where indiscriminate shelling from Russian forces has targeted residential buildings despite Moscow inaccurately alleging that it is not targeting civilian areas in the war.

"Our building is destroyed. There was a shop in our building, now it’s not there anymore," said Oleksandr, 85, adding he was the only remaining resident there.

Nearby, 73-year-old Pilaheia said she had long got used to the "constant explosions".

Before the war targeted Bakhmut, the region had a population of more than 70,000 people.

Russia war on Ukraine has killed more than 6,800 civilians - UN

06:00 , Arpan Rai

At least 6,884 civilians have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine, the United Nations human rights agency has said. The war, which entered its 11th month on Christmas eve, has also injured at least 10,947 so far, the UN said.

The top human rights body has said that most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.

Ukraine and a Christmas at war: ‘I want peace'

05:44 , Arpan Rai

From an eight-year-old girl whose hair has started to turn grey to a nine-year girl who has put peace at the top of her Christmas wish list, a powerful new photo series has documented the lives of children and their families living in Ukraine, Romania and the UK as they approached Christmas living in a war zone or as refugees in Europe.

Renowned Ukrainian photographers Anastasiaâ¯Vlasova, Alina Smutko and Nina Sologubenko have captured children’s daily lives, and their hopes and dreams, as they face the end of the year in their new reality.

Read the full story here:

‘I want peace’: Ukraine and a Christmas at War

Ukraine war will witness ‘ crucial year’ as forces gear up for spring

05:32 , Arpan Rai

Volodymyr Zelensky has said his forces are preparing for next year’s war which will be a crucial stage.

“I held a meeting of the staff today - the 44th of this year already. The topic is clear. First of all, it is Bakhmut, Kremina and Donbas in general. Possible actions of the enemy in the eastern direction and our actions,” he said in his nightly address.

Mr Zelensky added: “We listened to the commanders, decided on steps for the near future. We continue to prepare the defense and security forces of Ukraine for the next year. It must be a crucial year.”

“We understand the risks in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results the entire defense and security sector must demonstrate,” he said.

Russia’s mobilised troops will be allow to freeze their sperm for free - report

04:57 , Arpan Rai

Russia is allowing its conscripted forces sent to Ukraine to freeze their sperm for free in cryobanks, its state agency TASS reported today.

The Russian health ministry "determined the possibility of financial support from the federal budget for free conservation and storage of germ cells (spermatozoa) for citizens mobilised to participate in the special military operation for 2022-2024", Igor Trunov, president of the Russian union of lawyers said.

He confirmed that the Russian health ministry has responded to his appeal for budgetary assistance with the plans to help mobilised troops freeze their sperms.

Families can also use the stored biomaterial free of charge if their compulsory medical insurance indicates they can do so, the report added.

More than 300,000 reservists were called up by Vladimir Putin in September in a mobilisation drive against Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap

04:35 , Arpan Rai

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the supply of oil and oil products to nations participating in the Western price cap for five months from the start of February.

As part of an international campaign to curb Russia’s ability to wage war, the G7 nations and Australia announced earlier this month that the $60 (€57; £48) per barrel price cap would come into effect on 5 December or “very soon thereafter”. It aims to reduce Moscow’s income from selling oil while tempering the potential for any spike in global prices as the Ukraine war enters its tenth month.

In response, Russia announced a ban on oil products to people observing the price cap will begin on 1 February and last until 1 July.

Read the full story here:

Russia bans supply of oil to nations participating in Western price cap

Russian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel window

04:04 , Arpan Rai

A Russian businessman and rumoured critic of president Vladimir Putin has died after falling from a third-floor window of an Indian hotel just days after a friend died on the same trip.

Pavel Antov was visiting Odisha, an eastern state on the Bay of Bengal, and had just celebrated his 65th birthday at the hotel. His friend Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack during the celebrations.

The millionaire and local politician was a member of the Russian parliament’s United Russia party, which was formerly headed by Mr Putin.

Read the full story here:

Russian tycoon who appeared to criticise Ukraine war dies in fall from hotel window

03:28 , Arpan Rai

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 28 December.