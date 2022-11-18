Ukraine news latest: Russia’s spy agency arrested hundreds of people and tortured dozens, study says

Russia’s security service, the FSB, detained hundreds of people in the Kherson region while it was under Moscow’s control this year, and dozens may have been tortured, Yale University researchers have concluded.

The report documents the detentions and disappearances of 226 people in Kherson between March and October, a quarter of whom were allegedly tortured and five of whom died in custody or shortly after.

At least 55 of the reported detentions or disappearances include allegations of treatment that could constitute torture under international law, including beating, mock executions and Russian roulette, electric shocks and torture of relatives.

Several people reported being tortured for information about Ukraine‘s military units. Others said they were questioned about the leadership of protest movements or opposition groups or tortured into confessing a crime, the report says.

Meanwhile, Kyiv city authorities have warned that a “complete shutdown” of the capital’s power grid was possible and Ukraine’s prime minister said almost half the country’s energy system had been disabled by Russian attacks.

Ukraine has denounced the attacks on its energy infrastructure as Russian terrorism. Moscow dismisses the criticism and describes the attacks are a response to Kyiv’s “unwillingness” to hold peace talks.

19:30 , Jane Dalton

Russia says Ukrainian soldiers have executed more than 10 prisoners of war, accusing Kyiv of carrying out war crimes and the West of ignoring them, Reuters reports.

The Russian defence ministry cited a video circulating on Russian social media which it said showed the execution of Russian PoWs. Reuters was unable to immediately verify either the video or the defence ministry’s assertions.

Story continues

“This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first, nor the only war crime,” the ministry said.

“This is common practice in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is actively supported by the Kyiv regime and blatantly ignored by its Western patrons.”

There was no immediate response from Kyiv, which has said previously it would investigate any alleged abuses by its armed forces. Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of war crimes, which Moscow has denied.

The video shows what appear to be Russian soldiers lying down on the ground in Makiivka, in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, after surrendering to armed men with yellow bands on their arms.

Then automatic gunfire rings out and the video shows around 12 bodies. It was unclear when the video was filmed or who filmed it.

The Russian defence ministry said the video showed “the deliberate and methodical murder of more than 10 immobilised Russian serviceman by degenerate Ukrainian soldiers”.

Hundreds in Kherson arrested and dozens tortured, says report

18:53 , Jane Dalton

“Russia must halt these operations and withdraw its forces to end a needless war that it cannot and will not win, no matter how despicable and desperate its tactics,” the US State Department said in a statement on the report.

Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health which produced the report, said it corroborated warnings before the conflict of Russian use of “capture and kill” lists against civilians.

The report said most of the 226 were detained by Russia’s military or FSB, the domestic Russian security service, and it cited multiple sources who said they had lists of names of targeted individuals.

Sixty government officials were among those detained or who disappeared, the report said, as well as 32 people who identified as Crimean Tatar, the Muslim Turkic group indigenous to the Black Sea peninsula.

The workers fighting to restore Ukraine’s railways

16:23 , Bel Trew

In most European countries, a wave of bad weather is enough to bring train schedules to a grinding halt. In the UK, leaves on the line cause chaos.

In Ukraine, where missiles, artillery fire and mines are everyday occurrences, railway staff simply carry on fixing the track and getting the trains running again. Even under shelling.

And this is the message that Ukrainian’s railway chief Alexander Kamyshin is trying to deliver, as he stands in the newly reopened train station in Kherson, a frontline city only liberated from Russian soldiers a few days ago and still under fire.

Putin floats idea of Turkish ‘gas hub'

15:00 , Jane Dalton

Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish “gas hub” with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, the Kremlin says.

Mr Putin first proposed creating a gas base in Turkey in October as a means to redirect supplies from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines and export them on to the European market, an idea that Mr Erdogan has supported.

The Kremlin said the two sides also discussed the agreed extension of the Black Sea grain deal, an agreement that Turkey helped broker to ensure the safe passage of grain exports from blockaded Ukrainian ports.

“Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised the importance of a comprehensive and complete implementation of this ‘package’ agreement,” the Kremlin said.

Our experts analysing Poland missile site, says Ukrainian minister

14:30 , Jane Dalton

Ukrainian experts are working at the site in the border area of southeastern Poland where a missile killed two people, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says.

He wrote on Twitter that Ukraine would continue “open and constructive” cooperation with Poland over Tuesday’s incident, in which two people were killed.

Warsaw and its Western allies say evidence from the scene points to the explosion being caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Kyiv denies this, saying it has evidence of a “Russian trace” in the blast.

“Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodów caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine,” Mr Kuleba wrote.

Ukrainian experts are already working at the site of the tragedy in Przewodów caused by Russian missile terror against Ukraine. I am grateful to the Polish side for granting them access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) November 18, 2022

Power cuts set to grow longer, operator warns

13:59 , Jane Dalton

Electricity grid chiefs are warning of even longer power cuts after Russian forces renewed artillery and missile attacks on the energy network.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said outages could last for several hours.“You always need to prepare for the worst - we understand that the enemy wants to destroy our power system in general, to cause long outages,” Ukrenergo’s chief executive Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told Ukrainian state television.

“We need to prepare for possible long outages, but at the moment we are introducing schedules that are planned and will do everything to ensure that the outages are not very long.”The power situation at critical facilities such as hospitals and schools has been stabilised, he said.Overnight shelling and missile strikes in Kharkiv’s critical infrastructure damaged equipment, governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Moscow’s attacks on Ukraine‘s energy and power facilities in the past weeks have left millions without heating and electricity, fuelling fears of what the dead of winter will bring.

On Tuesday, Russia unleashed a nationwide barrage of more than 100 missiles and drones that knocked out power to 10 million people.The attacks have also affected neighboring countries such as Moldova, where a half-dozen cities experienced temporary blackouts.

A blackout in Kyiv (AP)

Ukraine strikes aimed at military and energy infrastructure. Russia says

13:16 , Zoe Tidman

Russia’s defence ministry says its strikes in Ukraine today were aimed at military and energy infrastructure, according to Russian news agencies.

It also said missile manufacturing facilities had been hit.

Reuters

EU trade commissioner in Ukraine

12:45 , Zoe Tidman

European Union trade commissioner is visiting Kyiv for talks with Ukraine’s president on EU support for the country:

🇺🇦 Arrived In Kyiv to discuss EU’s support to #Ukraine, focus on emergency financial support and our plans for 2023.



I’ll also discuss with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal concrete steps for closer economic integration between EU and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/lzZSMNuMTS — Valdis Dombrovskis (@VDombrovskis) November 18, 2022

No talk of US and Russia president summit, Kremlin says

12:14 , Zoe Tidman

There is no talk of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Reuters

Putin and Erdogan have phone call

11:46 , Zoe Tidman

Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that an announcement would be published shortly, without providing details.

The Turksih presidency said Mr Erdogan repeated diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war must be revived.

Reuters

Russian activist dedicates award to anti-war protesters

11:20 , Zoe Tidman

An imprisoned Russian opposition activist who was honored by a human rights advocacy group dedicated his award to the thousands of people arrested or detained in Russia for protesting Vladimir Putin‘s war in Ukraine.

UN Watch has given Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was jailed in April, its highest human rights award.

His wife accepted the award and read a letter from her husband that hailed the journalists, lawyers, artists, priests, politicians, military officers and others “who have refused to say silent in front of this atrocity, even at the cost of personal freedom”.

Images from Kherson

10:54 , Zoe Tidman

Here are some images from the southern city of Kherson since Russian troops’ retreat:

A man plays guitar and sings songs to residents in Kherson (Getty Images)

A destroyed vehicle sits at the bottom of an office block used as a HQ for Russian forces (Getty Images)

Putin to attend Armenia summit

10:14 , Zoe Tidman

Vladimir Putin will visit a summit of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation next week in Armenia, the Kremlin has said.

Russia ready for high-level talks with US, foreign minister says

09:54 , Zoe Tidman

Russia is ready for high-level meetings with the US regarding strategic stability if Washington is ready, its deputy foreign minister has been quoted as saying by state media.

Sergei Ryabkov said Russia was not ruling out new contracts with the US after upcoming talks in Cairo on the New START nuclear arms treaty.

Reuters

More than 83,400 Russian soldiers killed, Ukraine claims

09:44 , Zoe Tidman

Ukraine’s army claims more than 83,400 Russian troops have been killed in the war so far.

It gives a daily tally on this. Here is the one from this morning:

Why did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?

09:20 , Arpan Rai

Russia’s “special military operation” has now been raging for nine months, the conflict continuing to record devastating casualties and force the mass displacement of millions of Ukrainians.

Vladimir Putin began the war by claiming Ukraine needed to be “demilitarised and de-Nazified”, an entirely baseless pretext on which to launch a landgrab against a sovereign neighbour state that happens to have a Jewish president.

Ukraine has fought back courageously ever since and continued to defy the odds by defending itself against Russian onslaughts with the help of Western military aid.

Russian attacks kill one in Donetsk

08:59 , Arpan Rai

At least one person was killed and eight others have been injured in twin attacks in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts respectively, officials said.

The regional governor of Donetsk oblast said today that the Russian attacks in the past 24 hours killed one civilian in Bakhmut and wounded four in Chasiv Yar, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Traces of explosives found at Nord Stream pipelines - Sweden

08:41 , Zoe Tidman

Traces of explosives have been found at the site of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, confirming that sabotage had taken place, a Swedish prosecutor said today.

This comes after a preliminary investigation by Danish investigators found that the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines were caused by “powerful explosions”.

Swedish and Danish authorities have been investigating four leaks in the pipelines which have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis.

Where’s Putin? Russian president missing from room when Kherson exit announced

08:31 , Arpan Rai

Vladimir Putin was reportedly absent from the room when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Only defence minister Sergei Shoigu and general Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s chief commander in Ukraine, stiffly recited the reasons for the retreat in front of the cameras on 9 November. Mr Putin was touring a neurological hospital in Moscow, watching a doctor perform brain surgery.

Vatican ready to mediate Ukraine war, says Pope

07:09 , Arpan Rai

The Vatican is yet again ready to do anything possible to mediate and put an end to the war in Ukraine, Pope Francis said in an interview with Italian daily La Stampa.

He also called on everyone not to give up, on being asked whether he believed reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv was possible.

“But everyone must commit to demilitarising hearts, starting with their own, and then defusing, disarming violence. We must all be pacifists. Wanting peace, not just a truce that may only serve to rearm. Real peace, which is the fruit of dialogue,” the pontiff told the paper.

Russia refitting troops, preparing defences to stop more Ukrainian breakthroughs - MoD

06:53 , Arpan Rai

After losing Kherson, Russia’s forces are reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, the British defence ministry said today.

“Following the withdrawal of its forces from west of the Dnipro River, Russian forces continue to prioritise refitting, reorganisation and the preparation of defences across most sectors in Ukraine,” the ministry said today.

It added that these Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” the British MoD said.

Now it is likely that Russia will attempt to eventually redeploy some of the forces recovered from Kherson to reinforce and expand its offensive operations near the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk oblast, the update said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 November 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/TPUEazgQjx



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7aRaQ58jIO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 18, 2022

Grim scenes show Ukraine reclaiming Kherson

06:48 , Arpan Rai

Ukrainian forces are slowly reviving Kherson city after taking control of it last week, as well as swathes of its surrounding region. In a major setback for Moscow, Russia pulled its forces back to the other side of the Dnipro river.

Kherson was the only regional capital to be captured by Russia following its invasion on 24 February.

A member of the foreign legion searches for Russian positions with a sniper rifle on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson (Getty Images)

Members of the foreign legion prepare equipment ahead of an operation targeting a Russian position on the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine (Getty Images)

A member of the foreign legion fires on a Russian position from the bank of the Dnipro River during a small incursion operation in Kherson yesterday (Getty Images)

A man looks through a Russian journal found inside a destroyed Russian military vehicle yesterday in Kherson, Ukraine (Getty Images)

10 million without power in Ukraine as Russia launches new airstrikes

05:50 , Arpan Rai

Ten million people are without power in Ukraine after Russian airstrikes inflicted more damage on Thursday with the latest barrage smashing into energy infrastructure, apartment buildings and an industrial site.

In his nightly video address, Volodymyr Zelensky said the widespread outages were affecting people in the Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy and Vinnytsia regions.

At least four people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in drone and missile strikes around the country, authorities said.

Two fighter jets escort Qatar-bound Poland football team close to Ukraine border

05:15 , Arpan Rai

The Poland football team were escorted to the southern border by two fighter jets on Thursday, as they flew to Qatar for the World Cup.

Extra care was taken and two F16 planes can be seen flying alongside the squad, given the nation shares a border with war-torn Ukraine.

The footage was posted by the official Twitter account of the Polish team and has already been viewed over 1.6 million times.

Poland begin their World Cup campaign against Mexico on Tuesday 22 November.

Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine’s east

04:54 , Arpan Rai

Intense fighting and Russian missile attacks continue to rain on Ukrainian positions in several regions with no visible let up in heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east, the Ukrainian military said last night as Moscow’s occupying forces appeared more active.

Elsewhere, Russian attacks struck gas production facilities and a major missile factory in new missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the country, Ukrainian officials said.

Video of Russian ‘torture chamber’ in Kherson released by Ukraine

04:40 , Arpan Rai

A top Ukrainian human rights official shared a video of a room allegedly used by Russian forces for torturing people in Kherson region, stating that the place could keep 25 people at a time who were not allowed to use the toilet.

The Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets showed a series of bare underground rooms with grimy walls and floors that he said were used for detentions, interrogations and torture.

Russian forces used electric shocks to secure confessions, the top official said.

“They asked the questions they wanted and obtained the answers they wanted,” a man who said he had been kept in one of the rooms for 24 days said.

The man said he was tied to a chair and subjected to recurring electric shocks “until losing consciousness” and, after a break, the process resumed.

“One after the other. They prepared a bunch of questions and wrote down everything they wanted,” he said in the video.

The wall of a torture chamber in Kherson, where 🇷🇺 kept civilians hostage.

The inscriptions "Pray to God for us", "God give us strength", are written in 🇷🇺. No matter what language you spoke, the slightest disobedience to the occupiers was enough to send you to the dungeon. pic.twitter.com/t8BQTbnrNK — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 18, 2022

03:30 , Arpan Rai

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Friday, 18 November.