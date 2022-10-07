Russia-Ukraine war latest: World faces risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' as Putin not bluffing, Biden warns

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu - AFP

Joe Biden on Thursday warned the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" was at its highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russia hinted at the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering major setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday, Mr Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "a guy I know fairly well" and Putin was "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons."

"We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis," he said.

He added the threat from Putin was real because the Russian military seemed to be "significantly underperforming".

US officials have warned for months that Russia could turn to weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it faces a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield.

04:11 AM

Russia’s defence minister told to ‘shoot himself’ by Kremlin official

Russia’s defence minister, General Sergei Shoigu, has been urged to kill himself over defeats on the battlefield in a shocking broadside by one of the Kremlin’s own officials.

Kirill Stremousov, appointed head of Kherson region last week, spoke as Ukraine’s army announced that its counter-offensive had seized back almost 3000km2 of land from Russia.

In the southern prong of the assault in Kherson region, Kyiv’s forces have retaken 400 km2 and liberated nearly 30 towns and villages, according to a military spokeswoman. Moscow's army has also been evicted from 2,400km2 in the Kharkiv offensive in the north-east.

Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

03:17 AM

Ukraine's newest weapon: special Himars rockets

Ukrainian troops have received a new type of Himars rocket capable of devastating half a square mile of land in a single salvo, as they prepare to take on Russian defensive positions in Kherson.

The new ammunition variant for the long-range rocket system, supplied by the US, is designed to blast almost 200,000 tungsten ball bearings across a large area, causing damage to troops and soft skinned vehicles.

Current Ukrainian stocks of the precision rockets use the M31 Unitary Warhead, best suited for destroying individual targets such as headquarters buildings or ammunition dumps.

03:03 AM

