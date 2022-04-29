Ukraine national team announce first fixture since Russian invasion ahead of World Cup play-off with Scotland

Marc Mayo
·1 min read
Ukraine’s national team will face Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in preparation for taking on Scotland in their World Cup play-off.

The qualification tie was postponed amid the Russian invasion of the European country, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in Qatar 2022 - where the winner will join England’s group.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Ukraine and Gladbach will take to the pitch on May 11 at Borussia-Park with proceeds from the friendly going to charities helping those affected by the war.

“We’re very happy to be able to help the Ukrainian FA through this game,” said Gladbach chief executive Stephan Schippers.

“[We] hope that as many football fans as possible from all over the country come to the stadium... all Ukrainian citizens will have free entry to the game.”

The game will mark Ukraine’s first since the invasion, with the country’s Premier League also cancelled as a result.

During the week, a friendly between Borussia Dortmund and Dynamo Kyiv raised over £335,000 for charity as part of the club’s Match for Peace series.

