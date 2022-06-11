Ukraine morning briefing: Thousands at risk of 'cholera and deadly diseases' in Mariupol

Fresh graves are seen at a cemetery in the city of Mariupol on June 2, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said on Friday.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said wells had been contaminated by the corpses of people killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and siege, and that the collection of bodies by the city’s Russian occupiers was proceeding slowly.

"There is an outbreak of dysentery and cholera. This is unfortunately the assessment of our doctors: that the war which took over 20,000 residents... unfortunately, with these infection outbreaks, will claim thousands more Mariupolites," he said.

Here's what happened overnight.

1. Ukraine pleads for more weapons in the east

Ukraine pleaded with Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as the better-armed Russian forces continue to pound the east of the country.

In Severodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine, further heavy fighting was reported overnight.

Ukrainian soldiers talk during heavy fighting against Russia at the front line in Severodonetsk - AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

The war in the east is now primarily an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned, Ukrainian officials say.

That means the tide of events can be turned only if Washington and other Western nations fulfil their promises to send more weaponry, including rocket systems.

"This is an artillery war now," Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, told The Guardian.

2. Russia labels anti-torture group as 'foreign agent'

Russia on Friday labelled a non-governmental organisation fighting for investigations into allegations of torture as a "foreign agent" in its latest move to silence critics in the country.

The Committee Against Torture's name appeared on the justice ministry's updated list of black-listed entities.

The infamous label, reminiscent of the "enemies of the people" of the Soviet period, is used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.

Story continues

Ukraine - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Such "foreign agents" are subject to numerous constraints and laborious procedures under pain of severe sanctions. In particular, they must indicate this status in all of their publications.

Founded in 2000, the Committee Against Torture has battled for the Russian authorities to investigate allegations of mistreatment at the hands of the security forces and to take measures to prevent any such abuses.

It has worked on the rights situation in Chechnya.

3. Zelensky insists Ukraine will prevail against Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that his country will "definitely prevail in this war that Russia has started".

Speaking from an undisclosed location in Kyiv, the Ukrainian president told delegates at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore the outcome of the war in his country affected not just Ukraine, but the future of international order.

"I am grateful for your support... but this support is not only for Ukraine, but for you as well," he said. "It is on the battlefields of Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided along with the boundaries of the possible."

Volodymyr Zelensky - ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

He noted that Russia is blocking ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea, keeping Ukrainian food exports from the world market. That hurts not just Ukrainians, but the entire world, he said.

"If... due to Russian blockades we are unable to export our foodstuffs, the world will face an acute and severe food crisis and famine in many countries in Asia and Africa," he said.

4. Ukraine in control of Severodonetsk chemical plant

Ukraine remains in control of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, the region's governor said on Saturday, after a Russia-backed separatist claimed 300-400 Ukrainian fighters were also trapped there.

"The information about the blockade of the Azot plant is a lie," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region partially controlled by pro-Russian separatists, said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Our forces are holding an industrial zone of Severodonetsk and are destroying the Russian army in the town," he wrote.

Azot - Gaelle Girbes/Getty Images

Ukraine has said some 800 people were hiding in several bomb shelters underneath the Azot plant, including about 200 employees and 600 residents of the city.

Rodion Miroshnik, a Russian-backed representative of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, said on Saturday that 300 to 400 Ukrainian fighters were blockaded on the grounds of the plant along with civilians and had tried to negotiate their passage to the city of Lysychansk.

"Such demands are unacceptable and will not be discussed," Miroshnik said, adding that negotiations with fighters about civilians at the plant were under way.

5. Zelensky didn't want to hear about invasion threat, says Biden

President Joe Biden revealed that President Zelensky "didn't want to hear it" when American intelligence indicated in February that Russia was preparing to invade his country.

Speaking to donors on Friday at a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles, Mr Biden talked about his work to rally support for Ukraine as the war continues into a fourth month.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum at the Port of Los Angeles on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Biden is in the Los Angeles area while taking part in the IX Summit of the Americas. Leaders from North, Central and South America traveled to Los Angeles for the summit to discuss issues such as trade and migration. The United States is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994, when it took place in Miami. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) - Mario Tama/Getty Images

"Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating," he said, adding that the US had data to support the view that Vladimir Putin "was going to go in".

"There was no doubt," Mr Biden said. "And Zelensky didn't want to hear it."

Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast