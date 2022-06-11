Ukraine morning briefing: Mayor warns thousands at risk of deadly diseases in Mariupol

Fresh graves are seen at a cemetery in the city of Mariupol on June 2, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images) - STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning. Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said on Friday.

Mayor Vadym Boichenko said wells had been contaminated by the corpses of people killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and siege, and that the collection of bodies by the city’s Russian occupiers was proceeding slowly.

“There is an outbreak of dysentery and cholera. This is unfortunately the assessment of our doctors: that the war which took over 20,000 residents ... unfortunately, with these infection outbreaks, will claim thousands more Mariupolites,” he told national television.

Here's what happened overnight.

1. Ukraine pleads for more weapons in the east

Ukraine pleaded to Western countries for faster deliveries of weapons as better-armed Russian forces pounded the east of the country, and for humanitarian support to combat growing outbreaks of deadly diseases.

In Severodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia's advance in eastern Ukraine and one of the bloodiest flashpoints in a war well into its fourth month, further heavy fighting was reported.

The war in the east, where Russia is focusing its attention, is now primarily an artillery battle in which Kyiv is severely outgunned, Ukrainian officials say. That means the tide of events could be turned only if Washington and others fulfil promises to send more and better weaponry, including rocket systems.

"This is an artillery war now," Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, told The Guardian.

Ukrainian soldiers talk during heavy fighting against Russia at the front line in Severodonetsk - AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak

2. Russia labels anti-torture group as 'foreign agent'

Russia on Friday labelled a non-governmental organisation fighting for investigations into allegations of torture as a "foreign agent" in its latest move to silence critics in the country.

The Committee Against Torture's name appeared on the justice ministry's updated website list of such black-listed entities.

The infamous label, reminiscent of the "enemies of the people" of the Soviet period, is used extensively against opponents, journalists and human rights activists accused of conducting foreign-funded political activities.

Such "foreign agents" are subject to numerous constraints and laborious procedures, under pain of severe sanctions. In particular, they must indicate this status in all their publications.

Founded in 2000, the Committee Against Torture has battled for the Russian authorities to investigate allegations of mistreatment at the hands of the security forces and to take measures to prevent any such abuses.

It has worked on the rights situation in Chechnya.

3. EU unity must not be compromised for Ukraine candidate status, French official says

A decision to give Ukraine candidate status to the European Union has to be done without weakening the bloc and to ensure Kyiv is not left in limbo for years, a French presidential official said on Friday.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, will give its opinion on Ukraine's candidacy request on June 17, with the bloc's heads of state expected to discuss it at a summit a week later. Even if approved, the process to become a full member takes several years and can be vetoed by any member state.

However, there are divisions within the 27-member bloc on giving the candidacy status. Some eastern member states want a firm promise now to send a strong signal to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, while others, including the Netherlands and Denmark, are less receptive. The bloc's two power houses, France and Germany, have also expressed reservations.

4. Civilians flee intense fighting in contested eastern Ukraine

Civilians fled intense fighting in eastern Ukraine on Friday as Russian and Ukrainian forces engaged in a grinding battle of attrition for key cities in the country's industrial heartland.

Mostly women, children and elderly residents left on a special evacuation train that departed from the city of Pokrovsk and headed west.

"We live on the front line now," said Svitlana Kaplun, whose family fled as shelling reached their neighborhood in the city of Krasnohorivka. "The kids are worried all the time, they are afraid to sleep at night, so we decided to take them out."

5. Zelensky didn't want to hear about invasion threat, says Biden

President Joe Biden said Zelensky "didn't want to hear it" when American intelligence gathered information in February that indicated Russia was preparing to invade his country.

Speaking to donors on Friday at a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles, Mr Biden talked about his work to rally support for Ukraine as the war continues into a fourth month.

"Nothing like this has happened since World War II. I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "was going to go in."

"There was no doubt," Mr Biden said. "And Zelensky didn't want to hear it."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks aboard the Battleship USS Iowa Museum at the Port of Los Angeles on June 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Biden is in the Los Angeles area while taking part in the IX Summit of the Americas. Leaders from North, Central and South America traveled to Los Angeles for the summit to discuss issues such as trade and migration. The United States is hosting the summit for the first time since 1994, when it took place in Miami. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) - Mario Tama/Getty Images

Although Mr Zelensky has inspired much of the world with his wartime leadership, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has been controversial.

In the weeks before the war began on Feb 24, Mr Zelensky publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was likely.

