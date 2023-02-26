Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Russia's attack on Ukraine continues near the frontline town of Bakhmut

(Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russia conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the focus on intense fighting.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a morning update that Russia keeps concentrating its offensive efforts along the entire Bakhmut front line, were Yahidne is located.

The months-long struggle for Bakhmut, where only about 5,000 of 70,000 residents remain, has seen some of the bloodiest attritional fighting of Russia's year-old invasion.

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday his forces had captured Yahidne. On Friday, he had claimed control of Berkhivka, an adjacent village on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

But the Ukrainian bulletin said attacks were continuing, citing "unsuccessful offensives" near six settlements, including Yahidne and Berkhivka, in the Donetsk region, which Moscow claims to have annexed.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports of either side.

Ukraine's Sunday bulletin said Russian forces had shelled the areas of 22 settlements along that part of the front line in Donetsk over the past day, while Ukraine had repelled 71 in Donetsk and elsewhere along the frontline.

The fierce battles along the front lines in Ukraine's south and east, especially near Bakhmut, now consist of crawling attempts by each side to move the line, sometimes just a few metres at a time.

Russia has made progress towards encircling Bakhmut but failed to capture it in time to deliver a victory for President Vladimir Putin to announce on Friday's anniversary of his invasion.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Nick Starkov and Ron Popeski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William Mallard)

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine's EU bid: 'What we've achieved in a year is unthinkable by normal standards'

    Before February 24, 2022, few could have imagined that Ukraine would be awarded candidate status to join the EU in the space of just a few months. But the war on Ukraine has transformed the relationship between Kyiv and Brussels, evident not just in the various bilateral visits at the highest level, but also in the reforms that the Ukrainian government is undertaking. Ukraine’s ambassador to the EU, Vsevolod Chentsov, assesses the current state of affairs and outlines the steps ahead. Remembering the shocking first few hours and days after February 24, 2022, Chentsov says: "From the rational point of view nobody expected that the Kremlin could go so far. Yes, we've been at war with Russia for the last nine years – at that point it was eight years – so we knew pretty well what Russia is capable of. But a year later I think we better understand why it happened, and the main reason is the degradation of the Russian state, of the Russian system; a lack of democratic control. And the result is one person taking a really crazy decision, and holding his own country and a neighbouring country hostage."The ambassador is upbeat about the prospects for Ukraine to join the European Union. "We want to keep the high dynamics in this process," he says. "And what we've achieved in one year is unthinkable by normal EU standards. We have received candidate status; we started quite swift implementation of the seven steps that were suggested by the European Commission and endorsed by the Council. We are quite advanced on this path. We're working hard to get a positive assessment by the EU Commission in the spring, so that the Council can take a decision on the next step as soon as possible."Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:A free Europe cannot exist without a free Ukraine, Zelensky tells EU lawmakersTravelogue: From Brussels to Kyiv, European diplomacy stands the test of warUkraine should start EU entry talks 'this year', Zelensky says

  • Russia's Prigozhin, Ukraine give varying accounts on fighting near Bakhmut

    But Ukrainian military reports issued a day after the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, suggested that villages near the key town remained under Kyiv's control. Reuters could not independently confirm Prigozhin's claim, in a short audio message, or the report by the Ukrainian military's general staff. "At 1900 on 25th February, storm units of the Wagner private military company secured complete control of the locality of Yagodnoye (Yahidne) to the north of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in the audio clip.

  • Judge orders ex-jail union boss to be freed in bribery case

    NEW YORK (AP) — A powerful New York jail union boss-turned-prison inmate is poised to go free less than halfway through his sentence in a corruption case, after a judge decided this week that the nearly five-year term should be reduced. Norman Seabrook originally was sentenced to 58 months in prison on his federal conviction for taking bribes to put $20 million in union pension money into a risky hedge fund. The union lost $19 million. But U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said Seabrook's

  • GOP congressman questions her 'loyalty.' Rep. Judy Chu, House Democrats blast 'racist' rhetoric

    Rep. Judy Chu and other House Democrats have fired back after a Republican congressman questioned her loyalty to the U.S. using what they say is anti-Asian rhetoric.

  • Heavy snow forecast for much of B.C., including south coast

    VANCOUVER — Snowfall and winter storm warnings cover much of British Columbia as a weather system moves from north to south across the province this weekend. Environment Canada has projected the snow will start to fall throughout northern and central B.C. tonight, with accumulations between 15 and 25 centimetres stretching from the coast to the Peace River region in the east. The weather office says the snow will start moving south on Saturday, dumping as much as 35 centimetres on the Columbia a

  • UPDATE 2-Russia's Prigozhin, Ukraine give varying accounts on fighting near Bakhmut

    Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said forces of his Wagner group had captured the village of Yahidne, just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Saturday. But Ukrainian military reports issued a day after the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, suggested that villages near the key town remained under Kyiv's control. Reuters could not independently confirm Prigozhin's claim, in a short audio message, or the report by the Ukrainian military's general staff.

  • NHL trade deadline: Penguins face painful questions about their future

    The Penguins need to give their star players more help, but at what cost?

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • One pass by Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII left Kurt Warner dumbfounded

    Hall of Famer Kurt Warner broke down film from Super Bowl LVII and couldn’t figure out how the Chiefs quarterback completed one pass in particular.

  • Ukraine: How this woman's trip from her grandmother's house changed her life forever

    In May last year, we stood in the grounds of what had been a mass grave of the residents of Bucha - just a month after the city was liberated from invading Russian forces. Tetiana Sichkar, then just 20 years old, told us how the occupation had affected her life in the most unimaginable way. On 24 March last year, Tetiana and her 46-year-old mother, also called Tetiana, made the short trip home from her grandmother's house - the only place with a working gas stove and a wood fire - through the woods along a railway line.

  • Ukraine's shadow soldiers: Meeting resistance fighters in Kherson region

    One year after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, FRANCE 24 brings you a special 35-minute report, co-produced with Arte. Our reporter Gwendoline Debono went to meet resistants in the southern Kherson region, which was retaken from Russian forces last November. The clandestine actions of these ordinary citizens played a key role in the liberation of Kherson. Driven only by their conscience, these Ukrainian men and women managed to thwart the Kremlin's plans to annex their region to Russia. Behind Russian lines, Gwendoline Debono was also able to gain access to a Ukrainian military unit responsible for conducting military operations in enemy territory. Click on the player above to watch the full report.&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:From Kyiv to Bakhmut: An intense, brutal year of war in UkraineIn Ukraine's Kherson, dozens of children deported to RussiaKey battles in the Ukraine war: From Kyiv’s stand to the Kharkiv counterattack

  • UPDATE 2-Sweden to send up to 10 Leopard tanks to Ukraine

    Sweden will donate up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks and HAWK anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, the Nordic country's government said on Friday, in its latest tranche of military support to help Kyiv push back the Russian invasion. Earlier on Friday, the one-year anniversary of the invasion, Poland said it had delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine already and was prepared to deliver more quickly.

  • Ukraine-Russia war - live: G20 meeting ends without agreement as China refuses to condemn war

    Russia and China refused to endorse a statement condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

  • Dan Snyder's Commanders reportedly ban Jeff Bezos from bidding on team

    One of the richest men in the world is out of the running.

  • Ukraine ‘strikes Russian ammunition depot in Mariupol’

    Ukrainian forces blew up a Russian ammunition depot near Mariupol, a local official claimed on Saturday, a city previously considered too far behind the frontline to strike.

  • In Moscow one year on, a mixture of defiance and some sadness over Ukraine conflict

    One year after Russia sent its troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" the mood in the Russian capital on Friday was muted but defiant, with some saying they saw no choice but to fight until victory was achieved. With the temperature below zero and occasional snow flurries swirling, another Muscovite called Yevgeny held his son in his arms as he told Reuters that he hoped Russia would be victorious this year. NATO countries are fighting us through Ukraine, supplying them with equipment.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Tucker Carlson Slams Volodymyr Zelenskyy With The Same Word He Used For Trump

    Carlson is one of several Fox News figures whose private exchanges about election deniers have recently been made public.

  • Tense moment as Russia's UN ambassador interrupted a minute of silence for victims of Ukraine war at Security Council

    Before Vasily Nebenzya's intervention, the UN General Assembly voted that Russia should withdraw its troops immediately from Ukraine.

  • Russia stares into population abyss as Putin sends its young men to die

    Dmitry Nechaev bought a one-way ticket from Moscow to Tel Aviv a year ago.