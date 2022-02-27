Ukraine live: Russians enter second city as missile hits oil refinery

(REUTERS)

Ukrainian cities have endured a night of heavy bombing and an oil depot was hit by missiles.

Ukrainian authorities say Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Fighting has gone into its fourth day in Kyiv where residents woke to air raid sirens and shelling.

Missiles kit Kyiv’s main airport, Boryspil International and an oil depot was also blown up at at Vasylkiv, around 25m west of Kyiv.

Residents have been warned the burning depot was emitting smoke and poisonous fumes and were told to keep their windows shut and to take cover.

Russian missiles also hit a nuclear waste disposal site on the outskirts of Kyiv sparking fears that people could be exposed to radioactive material.

Troops enter Kharkiv

07:00 , Tammy Hughes

Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets.

Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional administration, said Sunday that Ukrainian forces were fighting Russian troops in the city and asked civilians not to leave their homes.

Russian troops approached Kharkiv, which is located about 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) south of the border with Russia, shortly after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

But until Sunday, they remained on its outskirts without trying to enter the city while other forces rolled past, pressing their offensive deeper into Ukraine.

Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks showed Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning on the street.