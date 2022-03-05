Ukraine live: Russia ‘opens humanitarian corridors’ in two cities as Sky journalists are shot

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged logistic center after shelling in Kyiv (AP)

Russia claims it has opened humanitarian corridors in the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow Ukrainian civilians to escape the shelling.

A “regime of quietness” has been agreed with the Ukrainian authorities to allow people to leave, the Russian defence ministry said.

This has not been confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

Meanwhile, Sky New chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay and camera operator Richie Mockler were shot in Kyiv after being ambushed.

They were told that a Russian reconnaissance unit was behind the attack.

07:09 , Tammy Hughes

WATCH: Sky News reporters ambushed near Kyiv, injuring one of them pic.twitter.com/zDXGGEwJ40 — BNO News (@BNONews) March 4, 2022

Humanitarian corridors to open

07:06 , Tammy Hughes

Russian state news agencies report the Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine starting Saturday to allow civilians to evacuate.

The Russian Defense Ministry says in a statement carried by the RIA Novosti and Tass agencies it has agreed on evacuation routes with Ukrainian forces to allow civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha.

There is no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian forces, and it is not immediately clear how long the evacuation routes would remain open.