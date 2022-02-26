Ukraine live: Fighting reaches Kyiv as Zelensky vows to fight

Smoke and flames rise over during the shelling in Kyiv (REUTERS)

Fighting has broken out on the streets of Kyiv as Russian forces continue to try and seize the Ukrainian capital.

Shocking images overnight show bombs exploding in the night sky, burning vehicles and buildings damaged by shells.

Authorities have urged residents to seek or remain in shelters, avoid going near windows or on balconies and take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.

The have been explosions close to a metro station in the western centre of the city and a battle is ongoing for control of a thermal power plant in north.

A bridge near the Beresteyskaya metro station has been blown up.

President Zelensky has posted a video of himself on social media declaring that Ukraine would not ‘lay down arms’.

Ukraine military claims that 3,500 Russian troops have now died with almost 200 taken prisoner.

Armed Forces Minister: Ukraine is putting up incredible resistance

07:59 , Tammy Hughes

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said that Ukrainian forces defending Kyiv have been putting up “incredible resistance”.

Mr Heappey said the situation was “very grave” but that the fighting in the capital was so far confined to “very isolated pockets of Russian special forces and paratroopers”.

“The main armoured columns approaching Kyiv are still some way off. That is a testament to the incredible resistance the Ukrainian armoured forces have put up over the last 48 hours or so,” he told Sky News.

“Clearly the Russian plan is to take Kyiv but the reality is that the Ukrainians are thwarting them thus far.

“I think that will be a great cause of concern for President Putin and rather points to the fact that there was a lot of hubris in the Russian plan and that he may be awfully advised.”

Street fighting underway in Kyiv

07:41 , Tammy Hughes

Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces, and they are urging people to seek shelter.

The warning issued Saturday advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.

The Ukrainian military said a battle was underway near a military unit to the west of the city centre.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said new explosions shook the area near a major power plant that the Russians were trying to attack.

Russian troops capture city of Melitopol

07:32 , Tammy Hughes

Russian troops have captured the city of Melitopol in Ukraine’s southern region of Zaporizhzhya, say Russian news outlets Interfax and Sputnik quoting the country’s defence ministry.

Melitopol is a mid-size city near the key Ukrainian port of Mariupol.

Ukrainian service members collect unexploded shells

07:25 , Tammy Hughes

Smoke rises after recent shelling in Kyiv on Saturday morning

07:21 , Tammy Hughes

Russians angry about Ukraine invasion

07:19 , Tammy Hughes

Opposition is growing in Russia to the carnage in Ukraine.

Communist MP Mikhail Matveev said: “I think that the war should be stopped immediately.

“When I voted for the recognition of the DPR / LPR, I voted for peace, not for war.

“For Russia to become a shield, so that the Donbas was not bombed, but not for Kyiv to be bombed.”

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky may discuss with Russia neutral status and security guarantees for Ukraine, said Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian leader’s chief of staff .

“It will be, first of all, a detailed conversation about peace and ceasefire,” he said.

“A neutral status with a clear package of security guarantees is an option that will probably also be on the table.”

Night of hell in Kyiv

07:18 , Tammy Hughes

A night of hell has unfolded in Kyiv as Russian troops force their way into the city with both sides suffering serious losses.

Russian paratroopers were reported to be landing in large numbers on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv was under bombardment from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

On Peremohy (Pobeda) Avenue, a bridge near the Beresteyskaya metro station was blown up.

The 101st Independent Security Brigade of the General Staff of Ukraine V0331 is stationed here.

Russian troops are moving towards Shulyavka.

Kharkiv reported air raids.

Zelensky: We will not lay down our weapons

07:15 , Tammy Hughes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has survived a night of Russian assaults on Kyiv and instructed people not to believe “fake news”.

“Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here,” Mr Zelensky said in Ukrainian in a selfie video posted to social media.

“We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our Country. Our weapons are our strength. This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them,” he added in the video, which appeared to be shot in downtown Kyiv.