Ukraine liberates more towns, pushes for Russian troops to keep surrendering: Sept. 13 recap

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Editor's note: This page recaps the news from Ukraine on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Follow here for the latest updates and news from Wednesday, Sept. 14, as Russia's invasion continues.

The Ukraine military claimed Tuesday that it had downed one of Russia's Iran-built drones as Kyiv's counteroffensive continued to drive back the invaders from northeastern towns occupied since the early weeks of the war.

The Ukrainian military published images of wreckage from the drone, encountered near Kupiansk in Kharkiv province, where Ukraine troops have made a push in recent days into the strategically important city of Izyum.

In Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry tried to tamp down emerging unrest at the progress of the war, saying teams of attack helicopters are making more than five combat sorties every day to disrupt the counteroffensive near Izyum. Russian forces also shelled the center of Kharkiv, knocking out power and water in some areas of the city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Electricity had been fully restored in the region of Kharkiv by Tuesday evening, according to a Telegram post from Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Russia has withdrawn many troops from the province, but claims this was a planned regrouping to increase efforts on the southern Donetsk front.

“The enemy is demoralized and is looking for ways to leave the occupied territories," Ukraine's Operational Command South said. "But the occupiers still have a lot of strength and power."

A major surge: Ukraine retakes more territory in a week than Russia captured in months

'SITUATION MORE DIFFICULT BY THE HOUR': Ukrainian forces break through to Russian border. Updates

Latest developments:

►In addition to leaving the Kharkiv region, Russian troops were also abandoning Melitopol in the south and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea, said Ivan Fedorov, the city’s mayor before the occupation.

►Dmitry Palyuga, one of the district council members in St. Petersburg who last week called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be removed and charged with treason over the war in Ukraine, said he has been fined 47,000 rubles ($780) for "discrediting" the authorities, Reuters reported. On Monday, 18 municipal deputies signed a petition calling for Putin to resign, and that list has more than doubled, the news agency says.

►The U.N. said 129 loaded ships carrying more than 2.8 million tons of Ukrainian grain have left the Black Sea since an agreement was reached to lift a Russian blockade July 22, but fertilizer exports from Russia are still down despite being covered by the deal.

►Russia has spent more than $300 million since 2014 to try to covertly influence politicians and other officials in more than two dozen countries, the State Department said in a cable released Tuesday.

Ukraine tells Russian soldiers: 'You don’t need this war. Surrender'

As newly liberated residents in some parts of Ukraine celebrate the Russian retreat and inspect the charred tanks left behind, Ukrainian authorities are working to persuade more of the invading troops to give up the fight.

Amid unconfirmed reports that large numbers of Russian soldiers have surrendered, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said the government is launching shells filled with flyers encouraging more of them to lay down their arms.

“Russians use you as cannon fodder,'' the flyers read. "Your life doesn’t mean anything for them. You don’t need this war. Surrender to Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

US refrains from 'spiking the ball' over Ukraine's gains

Admiration for what Ukraine has accomplished on the battlefield lately is warranted. Declaring victory? That would be premature, observers and U.S. officials say.

The Biden administration has refrained from publicly celebrating the Ukrainians' stunning gains of the last few days — particularly in the northeast — which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said has led to up to 2,300 square miles of reclaimed territory.

The sight of Russian troops in hasty retreat has brought jubilation to Ukrainians, but National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to call it a turning point in a conflict that started more than 200 days ago, pointing out the unpredictability of war.

Kirby said Russia has problems with command, logistics and unit cohesion but still has a large and potent military with plenty of power — including nuclear weapons.

“They clearly still have a military capable of inflicting great damage,” he said.

Russian forces also maintain control of large swaths of the east and south, including the industrial Donbas region, where they remain in charge in one of the two provinces and part of the other.

“I agree there should be no spiking of the ball because Russia still has cards it can play,” said Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. Air Force general who was NATO’s top commander from 2013 to 2016. “Ukraine is now clearly making durable changes in its east and north and I believe that if the West properly equips Ukraine, they’ll be able to hold on to their gains.”

Putin aide: Criticism of war allowed, 'but the line is very, very thin'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about simmering criticism at home of the war effort, said it was permissible by law, but with limits. Peskov cited the adverse reactions as an example of "pluralism," adding that Russians overall remain firmly in support of President Vladimir Putin. The Defense Ministry has taken a beating on Russian social media – and even among some Russian TV commentators – for what in some cases have been viewed as hasty, sloppy retreats.

"As for other points of view, critical points of view, as long as they remain within the law, this is pluralism, but the line is very, very thin," Peskov said. "One must be very careful here."

He said plans still call for continuing the war until goals are achieved. No plans to greatly increase troop strength through a draft have been made, he said.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine towns liberated from Russia, troops surrendering

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin has no comment on report of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

    "There were no meetings at the Kremlin," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. CNN reported that Richardson, a former state governor of New Mexico, had held meetings with Russian officials in Moscow. His Richardson Center specialises in negotiating the release of prisoners and hostages, and the ex-diplomat has been involved in the release of several high-level prisoners, including that of American Danny Fenster from a Myanmar prison last year.

  • Ex-national security adviser warns nuclear war with Russia is ‘a lot closer’ than it was

    ‘The potential risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is not so much to change the battlefield but to strengthen Putin’s position at home,’ Bolton says

  • MP Margaret Ferrier sentenced to 270 hours of community service for breaching COVID rules

    An MP who travelled between London and Scotland in 2020 in breach of COVID rules has been told by a court to undertake a 270-hour community payback order. Last month, in a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier admitted that she culpably and recklessly exposed the public to risk of COVID-19 infection. Former SNP MP Ms Ferrier, who now sits as an independent after having the whip removed, pleaded guilty to breaching COVID rules despite knowing she ought to self-isolate early on in the pandemic.

  • Bank of England to raise rates by 50bps again to tame inflation: Reuters Poll

    The Bank of England looks set to hike borrowing costs by another 50 basis points next week, although it may opt for an even bigger move, a Reuters poll found, adding to the woes of indebted households already facing a cost of living crisis. That is despite some inflation expectations falling after new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced an energy support package last week, with inflation now likely to peak as much as five percentage points lower than earlier forecast. In August the BoE raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points, taking it to 1.75% in its largest move in 27 years.

  • Russian Commentators Start Blame Game On State TV After Ukraine's Successful Attacks

    "It’s absolutely impossible to defeat Ukraine using those resources and colonial war methods," an ex-politician claimed in a surprising move.

  • Analysis-Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting again, and why does it matter?

    Several dozen Armenian soldiers and an undisclosed number of Azeris were killed on Tuesday in the deadliest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia since a 2020 war. WHAT ARE ARMENIA AND AZERBAIJAN FIGHTING OVER? Armenia and Azerbaijan, two former Soviet countries in the south Caucasus, have been fighting for decades over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountainous enclave internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but which until 2020 was populated and fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.

  • Ukraine military clean up abandoned Russian positions

    Ukrainian soldiers clear up tanks and artillery from recently-vacated Russian positions.View on euronews

  • UPDATE 3-IMF's Georgieva, Zelenskiy discussed ways to boost Ukraine funds

    International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said she and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday agreed to explore ways to expand the IMF's support for the war-torn country and build toward a full-fledged financing program. Georgieva told an event hosted by the Center for Global Development that she and Zelenskiy agreed that an IMF mission would meet with Ukrainian authorities in the next weeks to work on a "pathway of engagement that is deeper."

  • What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

    LONDON (AP) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II set in motion a tightly choreographed series of ceremonial and constitutional steps, as Britain undergoes a period of national mourning and enters the reign of King Charles III. A long-established 10-day plan, code-named Operation London Bridge, covered arrangements for the queen's final journey to London and state funeral. Here is what the plan includes for the coming days: Tuesday Sept. 13 — The queen's coffin is taken by hearse from St. Giles Cath

  • A key weapon in Ukraine’s blitz

    Russia’s big retreat in eastern Ukraine was caused by more than military weapons from the West. Ukrainians were aided by an openness to the truth.

  • Russia's income from energy hit a 14-month low in August as Moscow dumps discounted oil

    The Kremlin's oil and gas revenue fell last month to $11.1 billion, down 13% from the prior month and 3.4% from a year ago.

  • India level T20 series despite half-century from Freya Kemp

    All-rounder Kemp led England to 142 for six but Smriti Mandhana hit 79 not out to secure an eight-wicket win.

  • Ukraine's foreign minister criticises Germany over arms supplies

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany on Tuesday of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles, saying Berlin offered only "abstract fears and excuses" for not providing such military hardware. His comment came after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a new appeal to the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian forces move to consolidate control over a large swathe of northeastern territory recaptured from Russia. "Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now — to liberate people and save them from genocide," Kuleba tweeted.

  • Ukraine's Naftogaz says military successes can help restore output

    KYIV (Reuters) -Gas production by Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz fell by 2% in January-August due to the Russian invasion, but its CEO Yuriy Vitrenko said on Tuesday he hoped to restore production thanks to the recent military successes of the Ukrainian army. Naftogaz produces the lion's share of Ukrainian gas, with output of 13.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2021. Most of the gas deposits are located in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions, which have almost been liberated by recent counteroffensive measures.

  • Biden celebrates 'Inflation Reduction Act' as food, rent prices climb

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden celebrated his climate change and drug pricing law, The Inflation Reduction Act, on Tuesday on the White House lawn, highlighting Democrats' commitment to progressive priorities even as high consumer prices continue to bite. Biden signed the $430 billion bill, seen as the biggest climate change package in U.S. history, into law last month in a low-key ceremony. The Tuesday event on the White House South Lawn brought together lawmakers, cabinet members, activists and interest groups who supported it, and gave Biden an opportunity to tout drug price caps, electric vehicle grants and a minimum corporate tax, key issues for his political base.

  • Ukraine says its forces 'eliminated' an Iranian drone deployed by Russia as Putin's forces lose ground to the Ukrainian counterattack

    US officials said in July that Iran was preparing to send drones to Russia. When they arrived, the drones experienced technical issues.

  • In liberated Ukraine town, locals sob with relief, relate harrowing accounts

    The guns had gone quiet after three days of fighting in the battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town of Balakliia, but Mariya Tymofiyeva said it was only when she saw Ukrainian soldiers that it hit her that over six months of Russian occupation had ended. "I was walking away... when I saw an armoured personnel carrier coming onto the square with a Ukrainian flag: my heart just tightened up and I began to sob," the 43-year-old resident said, her voice trembling with emotion. On Tuesday, she was among a crowd of residents receiving food parcels from a van at the same square where the Ukrainian flag was dramatically hoisted last week in one of the first images of Ukraine's extraordinary northeastern counteroffensive.

  • Russia’s Energy Blackmail Is Backfiring

    Putin has ordered the shutdown of the Nord Stream One gas pipeline too early, giving the EU plenty of time to prepare for emergencies

  • Ukrainians face even tougher winter due to power disruptions - UN migration agency

    Any damage inflicted on Ukraine's power and heating systems will seriously exacerbate living conditions this winter, especially for an estimated 6.9 million internally displaced people, the United Nations' migration agency said on Tuesday. In response to a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the east and south of the country in recent days, Russia has stepped up shelling of power stations and other infrastructure, causing blackouts in the city of Kharkiv and elsewhere. "Any attempt to damage those facilities will have a terrible impact on the capacity to heat those cities," Antonio Vitorino, director general of the International Organization of Migration (IOM) told a group of reporters in Kyiv.

  • Russian critic who urged Ukraine talks doesn't fear arrest

    A Russian politician who made waves by questioning Russia's strategy in Ukraine on national television said Tuesday he spoke the truth and does not fear punishment under harsh laws against discrediting soldiers and spreading fake news about the conflict. The remarks by Boris Nadezhdin, a former liberal national Parliament member, came as Russian forces retreated from much of Ukraine's Kharkiv region in the face of a Ukrainian counteroffensive. During a talk show on state-controlled NTV on Sunday, Nadezhdin said President Vladimir Putin had been misled by intelligence services that apparently told him Ukrainian resistance would be brief and ineffective.