Ukraine: At least 16 dead after missile attack on city of Kostiantynivka

At least 16 people including a child have been killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, authorities have said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and warned the death toll could increase.

He said on the Telegram messaging app that a market, shops and a pharmacy had been hit in the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, near the front line.

“This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” Mr Zelensky added.

The authorities in Moscow are yet to comment on the claims.

The attack coincided with a visit to Kyiv by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

