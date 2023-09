Sept 15 (Reuters) - A ship has left port in Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said on Friday, posting photographs on the Telegram messaging app of the vessel in the water, though Reuters could not immediately verify the date or location.

"A few minutes ago, the Cayman Islands-flagged Puma vessel left the port of Odesa into the Black Sea," he said on the app.

