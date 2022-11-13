Ukraine launches ‘tickets to victory’ rail service

Crater from missile explosion at freight railway station in Kharkiv

Ukraine is reviving its domestic tourism industry with a “tickets to victory” rail service promoting train journeys to liberated territories such as Kherson.

Train tickets are also being advertised to occupied Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Simferopol, in anticipation of their liberation.

“The ‘tickets to victory’ project symbolises Ukrainian hopes for the fastest possible de-occupation of our cities, faith in the armed forces, and hope that all of Ukraine will be liberated,” Ukraine Railways said in a press release.

“A ticket can be bought today, kept as a symbol, and used immediately after the de-occupation of the cities.”

Customers who buy tickets for Kherson, which Ukrainian forces entered on Friday after Russian soldiers completed their withdrawal, and the other four cities will be notified 12 hours before the first scheduled trains depart from Kyiv.

Tickets start at €24 for the 278-mile journey to Kherson which can be covered in under eight hours. Customers can choose to travel first, second or third class.

Ukraine’s railway system has become a symbol of the country’s resistance since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February.

Dubbed the “iron people”, Ukrainian Railway staff have kept services running across the country despite Russian missile strikes on stations and trains.

Damaged freight railway station in Kharkiv - SERGEY BOBOK/AFP

Boris Johnson, who was given a lifetime pass of free railway travel in Ukraine, travelled to Kyiv from Poland by rail on his visits to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, when he was prime minister. He said that the resistance of the Ukrainian Railway staff “reflected the spirit of Ukraine”.

In Kyiv, people have been wearing T-shirts which depict a railway departures board from Kyiv to 12 cities currently in occupied regions of Ukraine.

It is not clear, though, how long it will take to get the railway line from Kherson to Kyiv up and running again.

Clear up and repairs needed

On a trip to Kherson on Saturday, Oleksandr Kamyshin, the head of Ukrainian Railways, said that rusty tracks needed to be repaired and smashed-up machinery lying across the railways needed shifting before trains were once again running between Kyiv and Kherson.

Workers repair a railway bridge in Kupiansk after it was damaged in fighting - SERGIY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Rusty rails. I’ve seen so many of them in liberated territories after being idle for many months,” he said on Twitter underneath a photo of a disused section of railway thick with weeds and rust. “So happy to bring them back to life and polish them again with train wheels.”

But Mr Kamyshin also posted a photograph of a railway wagon carrying watermelons, which the Kherson region is famous for, hinting that Kyiv can expect its first train load shortly.

“Ready to go!” he said.

In a humiliation for Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, Russian forces completed their retreat from Kherson on Thursday after occupying the city, which had a pre-war population of 280,000 people, for eight months.

Ukrainian officials have said that they want to recapture the other regions of Ukraine occupied by Russia. The Kremlin formally annexed Crimea in 2014 and Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia in September.