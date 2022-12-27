Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees Gain in East; Austria Warns of Blackout

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine sees a noticeable decrease in enemy Air Force activity after a drone strike on a strategic-bomber base deep inside Russian territory on Monday, a military spokesman said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia’s advances in intense fighting in the east and finding some opportunities to drive them out, while the national grid said it’s increased power generation but is still struggling to keep up with demand.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press that his country wants to hold a “peace” summit in February but doubts Russia would participate. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with state news service Tass that Ukraine must comply with Moscow’s demands to surrender in full and concede sovereignty over annexed lands or face continued war.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army Retreats

  • The AP Interview: Ukraine FM Aims for February Peace Summit

  • Three Die in New Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Bomber Base

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

On the Ground

Zelenskiy said in his overnight address that the most difficult areas of the front are near the towns of Bakhmut and Kreminna where Russia is pushing hard to make advances, and his office said he met with his commander in chief to discuss the situation. Russian forces, military equipment and weaponry are concentrated around Bakhmut, but efforts to encircle the town have been unsuccessful, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on television. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near eight settlements in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook.

(All times Central European Time)

Ukraine Says Almost 70 Iranian-Made Drones Downed in Past Two Weeks (2:06 p.m.)

Ukraine’s Air Defense shot down the single-use drones, which Russia used to attack Ukrainian infrastructure, spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on television.

The Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones were part of a second shipment of 250 recently received by Russia, Ihnat said, without specifying where he got the information. Russia is also increasing its use of single-attack “Lancet” drones, mainly on the front lines, Ihnat said.

Ukraine Says Russian Air Force Activity Drops After Drone Strike (11:30 a.m.)

Ukraine has seen a significant decrease in Russian air force activity after a reported drone attack on the Engels strategic-bomber base in the Saratov region on Monday, Ukraine’s air defense force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on television.

Russia moved several of its planes from Engels to other air fields and even scaled back its tactical aviation operations around Ukraine, after strikes hundred of miles inside Russian territory, Ihnat said, without confirming Ukraine’s participation in the attacks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said three military personnel were killed by the falling wreckage after a Ukrainian drone was shot down.

Ukraine’s Power Deficit Narrows, Ukrenergo Says (10:30 a.m.)

Electricity shortages in Ukraine narrowed slightly after a missile-damaged production unit at a thermal power plant was repaired and reconnected to the grid, national operator Ukrenergo said on its Telegram channel.

Demand from households and industry is still outpacing supply as access to the grid is restored after Russia’s repeated targeting of civilian infrastructure, according to Ukrenergo.

German Regulator Upbeat on Gas Supplies (8:15 a.m.)

Germany has been refilling gas storage facilities again for five straight days due to a combination of milder weather, increased power generation from wind and lower exports to neighboring France, according to the head of the country’s network regulator.

“Well-filled gas storage means security of supply for 2023” and for next winter, Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller said in a tweet. Germany has been forced to seek alternative supplies of gas after Russia halted deliveries, raising the prospect of rationing and power blackouts in Europe’s biggest economy.

Russia’s Lavrov Says Ukraine Must Surrender to End War (8 a.m.)

Lavrov said Ukraine must comply with Moscow’s demands for full surrender and concede sovereignty over lands annexed by President Vladimir Putin or face continued war.

In an interview with state news service Tass published early Tuesday, Lavrov reiterated calls for the “de-Nazification and de-militarization” of Ukraine that Putin had used as a justification to invade the neighboring country.

Russia in recent months had scaled back such calls having failed to overthrow Zelenskiy’s government early on and after losing ground to Ukraine’s counteroffensives in the south and east.

Austria Warns of Blackout Threat to Europe (7 a.m.)

There is a “very high probability” that the European Union will be hit by widespread electricity blackouts in the near future due to Russian “hacking attacks,” according to Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.

“The question is not whether it will happen but when,” Tanner was quoted as saying in an interview with Germany’s Welt newspaper. Russian “hacking attacks on western power supplies are a means of hybrid warfare,” she added. “We should not pretend that this is just theory. We must prepare for blackouts in Austria and in Europe.”

Ukraine Says 4,500 Cyberattacks Rebuffed (7 a.m.)

Ukraine has counteracted 4,500 cyberattacks from Russia against various targets, including government websites, data registers and infrastructure facilities, the head of the Security Service’s cyber security department, Ilya Vityuk, said on television. “Russia carries out up to 10 attacks every day, and massive missile attacks are always accompanied by cyber attacks,” Vityuk said. “But we learned to fight them off even in blackouts.”

Millions of Ukrainians Contend With Power Cuts (10:05 p.m.)

While Ukraine’s energy workers move to repair damage to the electricity system caused by recent Russian missile and drone attacks, almost nine million Ukrainians are still contending with power cuts, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Earlier Monday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Russia has not given up its plans to launch further attacks on the nation’s energy facilities, with another round possible over the New Year holidays.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

