Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy, Fink Discuss Rebuilding; Ferrexpo

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had discussed the postwar rebuilding effort with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink as his government prepares to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state,” Zelenskiy, who had a video call with Fink in September, said in his evening address to the nation. He didn’t say whether he would attend the Jan. 16-20 WEF in person or participate virtually.

Ukrainian investigators said that Kostyantin Zhevago, the billionaire chief of iron-ore miner Ferrexpo Plc, had been detained in France on suspicion of money laundering and embezzling funds linked to his banking business.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russian Billionaire Urges Africa to Press EU on Fertilizer Snarl

  • Russia Leaves Its Options Open for a Tougher Response to Oil Cap

  • Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment From Russia Since May

  • Oil Dips From Three-Week High in Choppy Holiday Trading

On the Ground

Ukrainian air-defense forces have downed 420 Russian rockets and 430 drones since September, spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on television, adding that the military was ready for more potential strikes. Zelenskiy and other officials have warned that Russia may stage a new attack during New Year holidays. Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region, while trying to improve their tactical position on the Lyman axis to the north, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to the statement, Russian troops carried out a missile strike and launched 33 barrages with multiple-rocket systems over the past day, including targeting civilian facilities in the southern city of Kherson.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Says Ferrexpo Owner Zhevago Detained in France (2:04 p.m.)

Zhevago was detained at a hotel in the French ski resort of Courchevel on Tuesday by French police, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The necessary documents for his extradition are being prepared, the bureau said. Ukraine put him on the international wanted list in 2019.

Ukraine Says Ferrexpo Owner Zhevago Detained in France

Ports Damage Seen at Almost $400 Million: Official (12 p.m.)

Russian shelling has caused damage to port facilities in Greater Odesa and Mykolaiv worth at least $380 million, Ukrainian Sea Ports Administration chief Oleksii Vostrikov said in an interview published on the agency’s Facebook page.

Cargo volumes at Ukrainian ports slumped to 50.8 million tons in 2022, three times less than the previous year, according to Vostrikov. The total volume of grain shipped through Ukrainian ports will amount to some 15-16 million tons by the end of the year, Vostrikov predicted.

Russian Billionaire Warns on Fertilizer Snarl (11:15 a.m.)

Russian fertilizer billionaire Andrey Melnichenko is lobbying politicians in Africa to pressure the European Union into finding a solution to the self-sanctioning he says is choking flows of food and vital crop nutrients.

While EU sanctions on Russia don’t target agricultural products or fertilizers, restrictions on tycoons such as himself have led to insurers, banks and logistics companies backing away. That’s curbed fertilizer shipments by about 9 million tons so far this year, said Melnichenko, the founder of EuroChem Group AG.

Russia Shells Gas Pipeline: Ukrenergo (11 a.m.)

Ukraine’s power deficit widened Wednesday due to Russian shelling of a gas pipeline in the country’s east, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram, without providing further details. At the same time, warmer weather continued for a fourth day, enabling the company to avoid imposing limits on power at night, according to the statement.

German Lawmaker Warns on Russian Spying Threat (8:45 a.m.)

The head of the German lower house of parliament’s intelligence oversight committee said the recent unmasking of an alleged Russian spy at the country’s foreign intelligence service suggests authorities have only been “half switched on” to the threat of infiltration by the Kremlin in recent years.

“What everyone needs to take on board is that there are still intense intelligence activities going on like during the Cold War, and at a time when Russia is conducting an illegal war against Ukraine we have to keep a very sharp eye on this,” Konstantin von Notz, a Bundestag lawmaker for the ruling Greens party, said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio. “I would be very pleased if this unfortunate case would prompt us to take a critical look so that we are in better shape for the future.”

Kyiv Power Supply Stable, Restrictions Persist (8 a.m.)

Kyiv’s electricity supply is limited but stable and is being evenly distributed through temporary grid reconnection measures, Serhiy Kovalenko, the head of power company Yasno, said on Facebook. It’s “difficult to predict” how reliably the equipment will cope with lower temperatures and higher consumption, he added, also pointing to the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Emergency cutoffs will continue in the Ukrainian capital through the winter, the deputy head of Kyiv’s city administration, Petro Panteleev, said earlier on television. More than 300,000 Kyiv residents remained without power as of Wednesday morning, news website Kyiv.media quoted a deputy head of the city council as saying.

OHCHR Records Almost 18,000 Civilian Casualties (7:45 a.m.)

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 17,831 civilian casualties in Ukraine between the end of February when Russia launched its full-scale invasion and Dec. 26, including 6,884 killed and 10,947 injured.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the OHCHR said in a statement. The actual figures are likely considerably higher, as information from some locations where hostilities are especially intense has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting corroboration, it added.

Deputy Minister Details Infrastructure Damage (7 a.m.)

About 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including gas pipelines, power substations and bridges, have been damaged since Russia invaded, according to Yevhen Yenin, a deputy interior minister.

In total, more than 35,000 facilities across the country have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, Yenin said on television late Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Putin decree retaliates to oil-price cap

    STORY: Russia says it will ban oil sales to states that stick to a price cap imposed by Western countries.The retaliatory measure was decreed by Russia President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (December 27).It was presented as a direct response to what Moscow called "actions that were unfriendly and contradictory to international law".The Kremlin ban would stop crude oil sales to countries taking part in the price cap from February 1 to July 1 2023.A separate ban on refined oil products like gasoline and diesel would also take effect on a date to be set by the government.The Kremlin said Wednesday (December 28) it did not consult with the OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers on the issue.The price cap on Russian oil was imposed earlier this month, and aims to cripple Moscow's military effort in Ukraine.It means oil traders who want to keep access to Western financing must promise not to pay above $60 per barrel for Russian seaborne oil.That is far below the prices at which Russia could sell oil for much of the past year.Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.Oil prices fell on Wednesday.As investors grew more worried over how the health crisis in China could hurt the country's economic recovery.Chinese hospitals have been under intense pressure as the country changes its approach to the global health crisis.

  • Report: Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip successor's inauguration for Mar-a-Lago vacation instead

    Report: Brazil's Bolsonaro to skip successor's inauguration for Mar-a-Lago vacation instead

  • Russia hits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region 590 times in one week

    A school building lies in ruins in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. There has been no Christmas letup of bombardment here, with local authorities reporting 590 Russian strikes in the space of seven days. View on euronews

  • Ukraine opens door for peace summit with Russia

    Ukraine’s foreign minister opened the door to peace negotiations as early as February if Russia agrees to submit to a war crimes tribunal. However, analysts see little to suggest the war will be ending any time soon.

  • Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan will extend compulsory military service to one year from four months from 2024 due to the rising threat the democratically governed island faces from its giant neighbour China, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The move, which had been well-flagged, comes as China ramps up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claims, including almost daily Chinese air force missions near the island over the past three years. Tsai said Taiwan wanted peace but needed to be able to defend itself.

  • Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov described Russia’s war in Ukraine as the first major war of the internet age. He credited drones and satellite intern

  • The Sinaloa Cartel's 'narco juniors' have big plans for marijuana, and they're borrowing ideas from California's dispensaries

    "Look at the gringos, they are selling this same product in their beautiful stores. That's what we want," one cartel member told Insider.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia’s UN Seat Challenged; Air Base Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has asked members of the United Nations to review Russia’s place in the international organization and strip it of its veto-wielding permanent seat on the UN Security Council.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Adopt Entry RestrictionsAlameda Lent Sa

  • George Santos Addresses Résumé Lies on Tucker Carlson: ‘I’m Not a Fraud’

    The incoming congressman went on live television after admitting to having "embellished" his résumé and lying about being Jewish

  • South Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented Move

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea sent drones across the border into North Korea for the first time on Monday, an unprecedented tit-for-tat military move after Kim Jong Un’s regime dispatched five unmanned aerial vehicles into its air space. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Covid Surge Leads Nations to Ad

  • Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

    The death toll from heavy rains and floods that devastated parts of the Philippines over the Christmas weekend has risen to 25, with 26 others still missing, the national disaster response agency said Wednesday. Source: AP

  • Fierce shelling on Ukraine's frontline after Moscow’s renewed warning

    Fierce fighting continues in the Russia-claimed Donetsk and Luhansk regions that recently have been the scene of the most intense clashes.View on euronews

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24