Ukraine: The Latest - "The West really has to steel itself for a longer than expected conflict"

A building damaged during a Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we discuss news from across the front lines, report on how Russia brainwashing Ukrainian children & try and evaluate the Ukrainian counter offensive.

Brussels Correspondent Joe Barnes begins the episode by unpacking his story on Ukraine’s drone launches:

“Overnight, Ukraine was said to have launched dozens of drones over Crimea. It comes basically a day after Russia accused Ukraine of striking the Kerch Bridge,which connects the occupied peninsula of Crimea and mainland Russia. Russia’s defence ministry said it had downed 28 drones over Crimea claiming they did not cause any casualties or damage. Air raid alerts were sounded across Ukraine’s south and east as Russia launched retaliatory strikes. One of the most reported on strikes is Russian drone and cruise missiles hitting port infrastructure in Odessa, which left one person injured, officials have said.

Turning to the counter-offensive, Joe reports on Ukraine’s progress:

Ukraine’s general staff, this morning, announced progress in the directions of Mala Tokmachka and the Velyka Novosilka lines in southern Donetsk. It said Ukrainian forces have taken and solidified positions there. It has also reported advances north and south of Bakhmut where it said Russia was pouring in new reserves to defend the area.

Taking a wider look on Ukraine’s counter-offensive efforts and the role of the West, Joe suggests:

The West really has to steel itself for a longer than expected conflict, given the sort of slow nature of the advances so far, it has to really learn and work to sustain Ukraine in the long run.

