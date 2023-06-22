Ukraine: The Latest - Ukrainians hoping Ben Wallace is still in the mix to be next Nato Secretary General

Defence secretary Ben Wallace does not expect to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as Nato secretary general, The Economist has reported, amid claims the US wants the current leader to stay. - SIMON WOHLFAHRT/AFP

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we examine President Zelensky’s warning that Russia is considering carrying out a “terrorist” attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, report on a Ukrainian strike against a Crimean bridge, and hear from attendees at the Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Former Ukrainian MP and podcast regular Aliona Hlivco speaks to the team from the ongoing Ukraine Recovery Conference. Reflecting on the suggestion that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace thinks he’s out of the running for Nato top job, Aliona says:

I think the Ukrainians are definitely fully behind Ben Wallace, and as I talked to policymakers, they were all very much hoping that Ben Wallace, being such a strong advocate for Ukraine, would take the lead in that race so that has been slightly disappointing.

Our Senior Foreign Correspondent, Roland Oliphant, has also been at the conference and gave his assessment of the last few days of announcements and pledges:

As a show of support, as an exercise in, in performative propaganda, it has been very effective and has very firmly very firmly reinstated Western commitment and support... But I think there’s definitely some gaps. For a start, the emphasis at this conference is all about the private sector, kind of obsessively so. I think the reality is that the scale of the investments and the reconstruction that we’re looking at, is something that’s going to have to be shouldered by states. I don’t think this idea that the private sector is going do everything really holds water. There’s also lots of talk about making Russia pay. This is another one of the mantras that was going around, that ultimately Russia will pay for the construction. Well, how? Ukrainians would like to see Russia’s frozen assets, sovereign assets, as well as the assets of various sanctioned oligarchs, not only frozen, but seized and reappropriated for reconstruction, but absolutely no one seems to have any kind of appetite for doing that.

