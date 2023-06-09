Ukraine: The Latest - Ukraine's counter-offensive begins across three axes

A volunteer gives a water to a local resident after his evacuation from a flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we discuss the latest updates on heavy fighting from the front lines as Ukraine’s long anticipated counter offensive gets underway. We also bring you updates from flooded Kherson where correspondent Colin Freeman has been talking to locals and assessing the damage as waters engulf the region. And finally, we speak to Serhii Zhadan, Ukrainian writer and musician about his work ahead of a gig in London.

Associate Editor for Defence, Dominic Nicholls, wades in with his analysis of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, reported to have begun overnight:

There’s a hell of a lot of fighting going on. I argued sometime ago that the counter offensive had been underway for some time with the whole psychology and shaping operations. It started in earnest probably last weekend at some point.

On specific military movements, Dom continues:

It looks as if Ukraine at the moment is trying to advance on three axes. So this is all in the southeast of the country. Firstly, going directly east through Backhmut. Secondly, going southeast through Vuhledar, which is 40s ish west of Donetsk. And then finally south through aiming to go to the the city of Tokmak.

Listen to the episode to hear Dom’s in-depth analysis of Ukrainian military movements in full. The podcast also features Foreign Reporter Colin Freeman, reporting live from flooded Kherson:

The easiest way I can describe it really is to imagine Venice but with a sort of Soviet touch. Kherson’s outlying suburbs where most of the flooding is, a lot of ‘em are big, old Soviet housing blocks from the 1970s and 1980s. And they’ve now got water lapping around their lower reaches. The streets in between them are now effectively canals. And you’ve got motorboats sailing up and down trying to rescue people who are stranded.

Colin continues, summarising the mood of locals:

You might expect a lot of people to sort of say, ‘Well, this is the last straw’. But actually the folk who’ve been here, they’re fairly hardy people. And you know, once you’ve been through a war like the war that Ukraine’s been through in the last year and a half and you’ve now got flooding in your house. I don’t think this is the moment that sort of, that serves as a straw that breaks the donkeys back. People are just shrugging. They’re getting on with their lives.

A satellite image shows damaged Nova Kakhovka Dam, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

