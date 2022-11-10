Ukraine Latest: UK Has Frozen Over £18 Billion in Russian Assets

(Bloomberg) -- More than 100,000 Russians and probably the same number of Ukrainian forces have been killed or wounded in the war, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, was cited by the Associated Press as saying.

Russia has ordered its troops to withdraw from Kherson, the first major urban center seized in its invasion. Milley said Moscow had amassed 20,000 to 30,000 troops in the southern city, and a full retreat could take several weeks. He added that a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide a “window of opportunity” for negotiations.

The UK, meanwhile, said it has frozen over £18 billion ($20.5 billion) in Russian assets, some £6 billion more than any other sanctioned regime, according to the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

Key Developments

  • Russia Embassy in Indonesia Confirms Putin Won’t Attend G-20

  • Hungary Threatens to Block EU Joint Funds for Ukraine Aid

  • Russia to Exit Kherson, Its First Big City Seized in Ukraine

  • Russian Inflation Dips Again as Risks Mount From Putin’s Call-Up

  • Top Putin Aide Visits Iran as Weapons Bolster Russia’s War

On the Ground

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, local authorities said on Telegram. Over the past day forces also struck areas in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Kherson regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a morning update. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 12 settlements in Donbas and shot down 8 Russian drones, according to the statement. Ukrainian forces have moved as deep as 36.5 kilometers (23 miles) into Russia’s defense lines in Kherson region since Oct. 1, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Telegram. They have liberated 1,381 square kilometers in the area, including 41 towns and villages, he said.

Ukraine Says Russia-Backed Cyber Attacks Are Increasing (12:45 p.m.)

Cyber attacks against state information resources and critical infrastructure have been rising since the start of Russia’s war, with incidents having almost doubled in the third quarter, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection said on its website.

The “absolute majority of cyber incidents are linked to hacker groups financed by the Russian government,” according to the statement. “Hackers resort to cyber espionage, disruption of state information services and even destruction of information systems by so called program wipers.”.

European Commission Unveils Crisis Response Proposal (12:40 p.m.)

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, proposed plans to help European armed forces more speedily respond to a crisis by improving transport and other infrastructure within the EU.

The proposal aims to ensure the EU’s bridges, trains and roads can support heavy duty vehicles and military trucks, allowing them to move seamlessly across the bloc’s countries. It also aims to design a fuel supply chain, ensuring forces have fuel as they travel.

“When crisis hits, we need to make sure that member states’ military can move quickly,” Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

Estonian Premier Says Russia Losing Momentum in Ukraine (12:30 p.m.)

Kaja Kallas said Russia should not be given a chance to “pause” and regain the initiative after suffering setbacks in the fighting in Ukraine.

“Maybe I am overly optimistic, but I would like to hope that the moment is near where Russia sees that there is no point in continuing this war,” Kallas said at a news conference in Tallinn on Thursday.

Kallas praised the arrival in Ukraine of air defense weapons from Norway, Spain and the US in recent days.

Baerbock Warns Hungary Over Ukraine Funds (11:30 a.m.)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock cautioned Hungary over its threat to block EU financial aid for Ukraine amid a dispute with the bloc over rule of law and Budapest’s access to recovery funds.

Russia’s “deliberate destruction” of energy infrastructure in Ukraine is putting lives at risk this winter and EU funds will help prevent more deaths, Baerbock said at a news conference in Berlin, when asked about Hungary’s position.

“This is not some run-of-the-mill European issue where you can haggle over money,” Baerbock said. “This European financial support saves lives every day and so I believe and expect that everyone is aware, and should be aware, of that in these such difficult times.”

UK Has Frozen More Than £18 Billion in Russian Assets (10:55 a.m.)

The UK has frozen £18.4 billion ($20.9 billion) in Russian assets since sanctions were imposed on the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation said Thursday that represents about £6 billion more than held against all other sanctioned regimes. In conjunction with its allies, the UK has penalized more than 1,200 people and 120 businesses, it said in its annual review.

Amnesty International Accuses Russia of Crimes Against Humanity (8:52 a.m.)

Amnesty International accused Russian forces of deporting Ukrainian civilians from occupied areas, according to a report. The actions amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the group said.

Amnesty said children were separated from their families and people were held in overcrowded conditions, denied food or water, tortured and threatened with execution, according to the report.

Milley Says 100,000 Russians Dead or Wounded (7:43 a.m.)

Milley, speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Wednesday night, put the toll of Russian forces killed or injured since the war began in February at “well over 100,000,” according to the Associated Press. He added that about the same number of Ukrainian forces have been killed or wounded.

He said that the pending Russian retreat from Kherson and a potential standoff over the winter could provide a chance for negotiations to end the war, according to the AP report.

