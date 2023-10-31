Ukraine: The Latest - Russia's assault on Avdiivka stalls as Ukraine braces for a long war of attrition

A bird's-eye view of Avdiivka as an airstrike on the Metinvest coke plant is seen in the background - Libkos/Getty Images Europe

Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, discuss Joe Barnes’ interview with Ukrainian Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Federov & we welcome Kyiv Independent Reporter Francis Farrell back to the podcast to talk about the Russian assault on Avdiivka and the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Our guest today is Reporter Francis Farrell from the Kyiv Independent website. He starts by detailing his thoughts on the stalling Russian offensive on Avidiivka.

The explanation for that is pretty simple. They wanted a quick victory so they just went for it. They thought if they just threw enough tanks, enough armoured vehicles, enough men at the flanks, they could cut off that last eight kilometers or so in a couple of days. As much as we like to ridicule the Russians and enjoy these videos of these columns getting blown apart,you know, the Ukrainian units defending there have taken a lot of damage as well.

Francis explains how the Russian war machine may change tactics, after its attack slows.

It’s definitely an expectation that Russia will, having failed to take it quickly, probably just shift back to the same tactics that they did in Bakhmut, which was slower, more systematic, using these small infantry squads, a lot of artillery fire. We’ve heard already about the use of Storm Z battalions, which I guess is now the equivalent of what Wagner used to do, although they’re probably not as effective, but in general, you know, winter in this, in this context with Russia taking back the initiative with Russia on the attack it’s never fun just. Sleeping in a trench for days on end is not fun. You know, I think when it comes to fatigue or morale, there are issues. There’s building resentment when it comes to their lot as soldiers having volunteered and seeing potentially no end in sight for their role. But most of them, I do feel this very genuine, very stoic acceptance of ‘this is what we signed up for, so, so there’s no looking back now.’

Finally, Francis spoke about his thoughts on the Ukrainian counter-offensive and his time spent talking to Ukrainian soldiers.

Just hearing their stories, you really appreciate that what they did achieve was really incredible, considering the circumstances. You can get pretty sad about the fact that they only made it so far, but I think the way that it developed was a pretty logical, almost the result of the way that Ukraine was was set up in the first place for this counter-offensive, the the fact that Russia was given so much time to dig in, the fact that Ukraine was only given what it was given. I mean these ATACMS missiles with the cluster munitions that were used to hit Russian helicopters in Berdyansk and Luhansk, those helicopters have done so much work against the counter-offensive over the whole of summer. And there is no kind of rational political explanation or excuse that that justifies not giving them to the Ukrainians before the counteroffensive. So, you know, I think we just have to take the lessons from what we’ve seen over the past few months probably understand that going forward, neither side will have a lot of success with really major offensive operation especially if the aim there is to somehow break through these very static front lines and take a lot of territory. So we’re going to see a much more attritional fight over the next year.

