Ukraine Latest: Boris Johnson Meets With Zelenskiy in Kyiv

Some Ukrainian officials on Saturday criticized allies’ indecision over battle tank donations at a key meeting in Germany, but defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said he expected Kyiv’s troops to start training soon on Leopard tanks in Poland.

Poland said it plans to build a “smaller coalition” of nations prepared to deliver tanks to Ukraine. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv and urged Ukraine’s allies to “double down” on support. Russia’s defense ministry claimed advances in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian anti-corruption officials detained Vasly Lozynskyi, a deputy minister, in an investigation over bribery and abuse of office.

Key Developments

  • Austin Warns US Allies Time Is Short Before Russian Offensive

  • Germany Beat Putin’s Energy Squeeze. But for How Long?

  • How Europe Needs Freight Trains to Cross Russia From China

  • Ukrainian Deputy Minister Dismissed After Report of Corruption

On the Ground

Russian forces are “likely making incremental gains” around Bakhmut, the hotly-contested city in Donetsk, said the Institute for the Study of War. Russia’s defense ministry said its forces are also making advances in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukraine’s troops have repelled attacks in the direction of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Russia has recently increased the use of aviation in the Bakhmut offensive. Russia in the past day carried out one missile strike and 27 air strikes, the general staff said. Ukrainian aviation delivered 14 strikes at Russian strongholds and three strikes at Russian anti-aircraft complexes.

(All times CET)

Johnson Meets Zelenskiy, Urges Weapons Donations (2 p.m.)

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv on Sunday to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Ukrainian president’s request. He also visited the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital, site of alleged atrocities by Russian forces during their occupation in the early months of the war.

“The only way to end this war is for Ukraine to win – and to win as fast as possible,” Johnson said in a statement. “This is the moment to double down, and to give the Ukrainians all the tools they need to finish the job.”

Current UK leader Rishi Sunak this month announced the donation of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Minister Dismissed in Corruption Probe (1:50 a.m.)

Ukrainian government dismissed Vasyl Lozynskyi, deputy minister of communities, development and infrastructure, in line with its principle of “zero tolerance” toward corruption, according to a statement on the cabinet’s website.

Ukrainian anti-corruption officials detained Lozynskyi amid investigation for abuse of office and bribery, Ukrainska Pravda reported late Saturday citing officials it didn’t identify. The news outlet said an investigation was initiated in September.

Italy to Send Missile Defense Equipment (10 a.m.)

Italy has provided five defense aid packages to Ukraine so far of about 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) and is preparing a sixth, Antonio Tajani, deputy prime minister and foreign minister, said in an interview with Corriere della Sera. It will include the SAMP-T air defense missile system to be provided in collaboration with France, he said.

Tajani said it must be clear to Ukraine’s allies “that we must do everything possible to help this nation in its battle for independence.”

“At a general level, the global consequences of the conflict, especially in terms of food and energy security, continue to be heavy,” he said.

Poland Plans Coalition to Transfer Tanks (9:20 a.m.)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described as “unacceptable” Germany’s reluctance to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine in an interview with PAP state newswire on Sunday.

The Polish government is going to build a “smaller coalition” of countries willing to deliver tanks, he said. Poland wants to send 14 German-made combat vehicles. Morawiecki has signaled previously that his government may do so without consent from Berlin, which is currently required.

German Defense Chief to Visit Ukraine Soon (12 a.m.)

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced that he will travel to Ukraine as soon as possible. “What is certain is that I will travel to Ukraine quickly. Probably even within the next four weeks,” Pistorius told newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Regarding the decision on the delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine Pistorius said: “We are in very close dialog on this issue with our international partners, first and foremost with the USA. In order to be best prepared for possible decisions, I instructed my ministry on Friday to check everything to such an extent that we do not lose unnecessary time if the worst comes to the worst.”

Russia’s RT Says Its French Unit Will Close (6 p.m.)

RT France, a unit of the Russian television channel RT, said it was closing after the French government froze its bank accounts.

“Under the guise of the 9th package of sanctions against Russia, which doesn’t target our channel but our shareholder and parent company, the Treasury has decided to freeze RT France’s accounts, making it impossible to continue operating,” it wrote in a statement published on the Twitter account of Xenia Fedorova, the channel’s president.

Minister Says Ukraine Will Train on Leopards in Poland (3 p.m.)

Kyiv’s troops will train on German-made Leopard tanks in Poland, a “breakthrough” reached during the Ramstein allies meeting, Ukraine’s defense minister said.

Oleksii Reznikov told Voice of America’s Ukrainian service in an interview that his country’s tank teams will begin training soon. So far, the battle tanks haven’t been offered by Germany for deployment - but Reznikov said he was “very satisfied” with Friday’s outcome and that “some new packages” were agreed but not announced.

“We will start with that, and we will go from there,” he said. “I have a hope that Germany in a quiet pace of its internal consultations will reach the decision that the transfer of tanks is possible.”

