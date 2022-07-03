Ukraine Latest: Rebuilding Plan; Battling Food Disinformation

Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine plans to unveil a blueprint for rebuilding the country that could mobilize hundreds of billions of euros as the nation continues to grapple with Russia’s invasion. European officials worry that Russian disinformation on the source of food shortages is gaining traction in Africa.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian forces are making an all-out attempt to capture Lysychansk, Kyiv’s last major foothold in the eastern province of Luhansk.

Global oil prices could reach a “stratospheric” $380 a barrel if US and European penalties prompt Russia to inflict retaliatory crude-output cuts, JPMorgan Chase analysts warned. Russia has reduced gas exports to Italy by 15% from normal levels, an Italian official said.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Ukraine to Unveil Massive Rebuilding Plan Even as War Bogs Down

  • Putin’s Media Blitz on Africa Food Crisis Sparks Alarm in Europe

  • Germany Risks a Cascade of Utility Failures, Economy Chief Says

  • JPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian Cut

  • The Great European Energy Market Bailout Is Only Getting Started

On the Ground

Ukraine’s forces have “likely conducted a deliberate withdrawal” from Lysychansk, allowing Russia to take control of the key Luhansk city, according to a US-based think tank. Pro-Russian separatist officials said Saturday that Ukraine’s forces in the city had been surrounded; Ukrainian officials said its troops were not encircled and that fighting continued. In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops are looking to regain their positions near Ukraine’s second largest city, lost during a counteroffensive early in the war, according to the military staff in Kyiv.

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Says Rebuilding Plan to Create ‘New Basis for Our Life’ (9:12 a.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the rebuilding plan that Ukraine plans to unveil in Lugano from Monday will be “reconstruction in the broadest sense of the word.”

“It is necessary not only to restore everything that the occupiers destroyed, but to create a new basis for our life, for Ukraine -- safe, modern, convenient, barrier-free,” Zelenskiy said Saturday in his nightly address to the nation.

“Implementing such a large-scale project across the country, providing new safety standards and a new quality of life is possible only by attracting international opportunities,” he said.

UK’s Liz Truss Warns Against ‘Poorly-Designed Peace Agreement’ (9 a.m.)

The UK foreign secretary said anything short of a “clear victory” for Ukraine would allow Russia to regroup and attack again.

“We can’t allow ourselves a new Minsk agreement. Ukraine needs a clear victory that gives it back its security,” Liz Truss told the French weekly Journal du Dimanche after talks Friday with her French counterpart Catherine Colonna. “All of the allies agree on that goal,” Truss said.

EU Officials Discuss New Sanctions Authority: FT (8:30 a.m.)

Senior officials in Brussels are in talks on the creation of an EU-wide sanctions authority with enforcement powers similar to the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, the Financial Times reported.

Another option would be to give increased power to the EU’s planned Anti-Money Laundering Authority, the newspaper said. The goal would be to address uneven enforcement of sanctions across the bloc’s 27 member states.

Europe Alarmed by Putin Media Blitz on Africa Food Crisis (8 a.m.)

European governments have been alarmed by a Russian disinformation campaign that seeks to deflect criticism that President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine risks leaving millions of people in Africa facing famine.

Moscow’s diplomats have persistently push the narrative that Western sanctions, rather than Russian blockades, have caused food shortages in Africa -- and EU and UK officials say the message is gaining traction.

Ukraine to Unveil Massive Rebuilding Plan (7 a.m.)

Ukraine plans to put forward a blueprint this week for rebuilding the country that could mobilize hundreds of billions of euros, even as the nation grapples with a Russian invasion that’s destroyed cities, shredded the economy, and displaced millions.

The plan, around 2,000 pages, will be introduced at a conference in Lugano, Switzerland, that starts Monday, said people familiar with the outline. It will map out a broad list of infrastructure and security projects, investments in climate and the digital economy, as well as diversification of energy resources.

European Union officials have said the 27-member bloc will contribute the bulk of overall financial assistance, a volume that could surpass 500 billion euros ($523 billion). Ukraine’s government thrashed out the draft with donors, including the EU, who will provide feedback over the coming months, the people said on condition of anonymity because the discussions were not public.

Russian Troops ‘Casually Walking’ in Lysychansk, Think Tank Says (4:30 a.m.)

Ukraine’s forces likely conducted a deliberate withdrawal from Lysychansk, resulting in Russian seizure of the city on July 2, said the Institute for the Study of War.

“Geolocated footage showed Russian forces casually walking around northern and southeastern neighborhoods in Lysychansk in a way that suggests that there are few or no remaining Ukrainian forces” of Saturday, the US-based think tank said.

“Russian forces will likely establish control over the remaining territory of Luhansk Oblast in coming days and will likely then prioritize drives on Ukrainian positions in Siversk.”

Japan to Consult Local Firms on Putin’s Sakhalin Move (3:15 a.m.)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will consult local firms to better assess the impact of a decree by President Vladimir Putin that transferred rights to the Sakhalin-2 gas project to a new Russian company.

Kishida reiterated that the move won’t immediately halt the supply of liquefied natural gas to Japan.

Germany Could See Deeper Cuts in Russian Gas, Economy Chief Says (10 p.m.)

Germany should prepare for deeper cuts in Russian gas supplies because Putin is pursuing a conscious strategy of driving up prices to undermine European unity, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

German leaders are stepping up warnings of impending turmoil and natural-gas shortages in Europe’s biggest economy, which relies on Russia for about one-third of its energy. German utilities are at risk of cascading failures that might require activating a legal clause that would allow them to pass on price increases outside of contract commitments, Habeck said.

Kuleba, Borrell Speak Ahead of G-20 Ministers Meeting (5:30 p.m.)

Ukraine’s foreign minister said he spoke with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, to coordinate positions ahead of the G-20 foreign ministers meeting starting in Bali on Thursday. The pair is “working on” a seventh EU sanctions package on Russia, Dmytro Kuleba said.

Borrell said officials at the G-20 gathering will “address impacts of the global food crisis” caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Making All-Out Push But Lysychansk Holds (1:30 p.m.)

Russian-backed separatist officials said Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province has been completely encircled, according to Interfax. Ukraine denies the city has been surrounded.

“Fighting rages around Lysychansk,” said Ruslan Muzytchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian National Guard. “The city has not been encircled and is under control of the Ukrainian army.”

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said Moscow’s troops were making an all-out effort to take control of strategic city. “Over the last day, the occupiers opened fire from all available kinds of weapons,” he said on Telegram.

Ukraine Urges Turkey to Act Against Grain Ship (2:15 p.m.)

Kyiv’s ambassador asked Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged ship believed to be carrying Ukrainian grain from the occupied city of Berdyansk. “I am convinced that the decisions made will precede attempts to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine!” Vasyl Bodnar wrote on Facebook.

The Kazakh-owned Zhibek Zholy is believed to be carrying 7,000 tonnes of grain loaded after the port, occupied by Russian troops, reopened following a mine-clearing operation.

Yevgeny Balitsky, head of occupation authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, was quoted by Tass this week saying the cargo was headed for “friendly countries” under the protection of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Russia Cut Gas Flows to Italy by 15%: Minister (11:05 a.m.)

Russia has reduced gas exports to Italy by 15% from normal levels, Italy’s ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani told SkyTg24. Cingolani said he expects prices to rise further after a planned closure for maintenance of the Nord Stream pipeline, but added that filling gas storage to 90% by the winter remains a “feasible” target.

Italy’s government on Thursday approved a 4-billion-euro loan to energy market operator GSE to facilitate the purchase of gas by companies on the open market. The energy crunch is being compounded by a drought that will reduce Italy’s hydro power output by 60% by the end of the year, the head of the association of hydroelectric producers said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

Moscow Likely Reverting to Soviet-Era Missiles, UK Says (7:59 a.m.)

Russia continues to employ air-launched anti-ship missiles in a secondary land attack role, likely because of dwindling stockpiles of more accurate modern weapons, the UK defense ministry said on Twitter.

Moscow’s troops have likely reverted to Soviet-era “Kitchen” missiles that are “less accurate and unsuitable for precision strikes, and have almost certainly repeatedly caused civilian casualties in recent weeks.”

The comment came a day after Russia said it had drafted a new law to help ramp up munitions production.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Dozens of Nigerians freed from church awaiting 'Second Coming' in Ondo

    Police free 77 people from confinement in a church in south-western Nigeria.

  • Could Mo Bamba become a Raptor?

    Amit Mann and Zach Wilson look at centers the Raptors may add in free agency. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch the conversation about free agent guards on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Sabres re-sign goalie Craig Anderson to 1-year contract

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Goalie Craig Anderson is putting off retirement for now, returning to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday for a one-year contract. The 41-year-old Anderson also played for Buffalo last season, going 17-12-2 and leading the team in wins despite missing a lengthy stretch with a neck injury. The Illinois native has 308 career victories, ranking fifth among American-born goalies, heading into his 20th NHL season. Citing family and health, Anderson was uncertain about his future follo

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • When is the 2022 NHL Draft? Order, top prospects, team previews

    Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 NHL draft.

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Edmonton Elks meet Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a battle of struggling CFL clubs

    EDMONTON — In this tale of two cities, it was the worst of times … and the worst of times. The Edmonton Elks visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Canada Day, and, the way these teams are going, offensive fireworks might not be on the menu. Both are 0-3, and both are struggling to move the football. With the Elks, we expected there to be pains under new general manager and coach Chris Jones. He inherited a team that finished 3-11 last season and wasn’t expected to be a contender in 2022. But the Tica

  • Jim Pappin, 1967 Stanley Cup hero for the Maple Leafs, dead at 82

    The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin," the Maple Leafs said. "Jim played five seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & '67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and led the team in scoring in '67. Our thoughts are with his family and friends." Pappin spent parts of five seasons in Toronto f

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Corbin strikes out 12, Nationals rally to beat Pirates 3-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Tuesday night. Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs. The Nationals sputtered with runners in scoring position much o

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Olson homers twice to lead Braves past Phillies 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper for the second straight game, and the 2021 NL MVP will be sidelined indefinitely due to a broken left thumb that interim manager Rob Thomson said will require surgery. Olson put on a Harper-like display with his two homers, the second time he’s done that in a game this season and the 13t

  • Kikuchi makes quality start and Blue Jays hit two homers in 4-1 win over Rays

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo made sure to keep Yusei Kikuchi feeling confident as he endured a tough stretch of starts over the last month. The left-hander rebounded nicely Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing six strong innings in a 4-1 victory at Rogers Centre. "I've been talking to him and I said, 'Man, you've got better stuff than all of our starters,'" Montoyo said. "And that's a big compliment to tell somebody when you've got (Alek) Manoah and (Jose) Berrios and the

  • Backup catcher Perez's 3 HRs help Pirates beat Brewers 8-7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Backup catcher Michael Perez had three home runs, rookies Oneil Cruz and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back shots and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Thursday night. It was the first multi-homer game of Perez’s five-year career. He also doubled his season home run total. Perez hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning off Brent Suter (1-2) to break a 3-3 tie. He added another two-run homer in the sixth to make it 6-4 before connecting again for a solo shot i

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim