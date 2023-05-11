Ukraine: The Latest podcast - Driving down the frontlines in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade 'Edelweiss' fire a D-30 howitzer towards Russian troops at a position in a front line

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we hear from our Senior Foreign Correspondent Roland Oliphant who is driving along the frontline in Ukraine. We also analyse the decision by the UK to supply Ukraine with Storm Shadow cruise missiles, and discuss the evolving relationship between Russia and Central Asia following the Victory Day Parade in Moscow.

Roland describes the tense atmosphere in Ukraine as we await the long-expected counter offensive:

Everybody is hunting for it. There's a bunch of journalists in cars driving around the country looking for convoys of weaponry that might tell them something. And, you know, a lot of it is chasing ghosts...

He also observes a shift in language and identity amongst many Ukrainians:

This is the first time I've really began to feel like people are speaking, generally speaking, more Ukrainian than Russian. Even in places where I'd be quite surprised to hear it. So that's noticeable.

Our Moscow Desk regular James Kilner also takes our minds back to Tuesday's Victory Day Parade in Moscow to note the number of Central Asian leaders who appeared with Vladimir Putin at the ceremony.

We saw that even though the Central Asian countries have tried to distance themselves from the Kremlin's war, they find it incredibly difficult to disentangle their economies and their politics and their security systems. And so they come. For now.

A Ukrainian service member is seen at a front line

War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

With over 30 million downloads, our Ukraine: The Latest podcast is your go-to source for all the latest analysis, live reaction and correspondents reporting on the ground. We have been broadcasting ever since the full-scale invasion began.

Ukraine: The Latest's regular contributors are:

David Knowles

David is Head of Social Media at the Telegraph where he has worked for almost two years. Previously he worked for the World Economic Forum in Geneva. He speaks French.

Story continues

Dominic Nicholls

Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at the Telegraph having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Francis Dearnley

Francis is Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph. Prior to working as a journalist, he was Chief of Staff to the Chair of the Prime Minister's Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied History at Cambridge University and on the podcast explores how the past shines a light on the latest diplomatic, political, and strategic developments.

They are also regularly joined by the Telegraph's foreign correspondents around the world, including Joe Barnes (Brussels), Sophia Yan (China), Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia), Roland Oliphant (Senior Reporter) and Colin Freeman (Reporter). In London, Venetia Rainey (Weekend Foreign Editor), Katie O'Neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and Verity Bowman (News Reporter) also frequently appear to offer updates.

Listen to Ukraine: the Latest, The Telegraph's daily podcast, using the audio player at the top of this article or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favourite podcast app.