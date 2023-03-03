Ukraine: The Latest -Bakhmut on the edge & inside Putin's secret palace

David Knowles
·2 min read
Inside Putin's secret palace

For over a year, the Telegraph's team of experts in London and correspondents on-the-ground have been analysing Putin's invasion of Ukraine every weekday on Ukraine: The Latest podcast.

Today, we bring you updates from the front lines in Ukraine as the situation in Bakhmut worsens and analyse the fringe Russian fighters who claim responsibility for raiding border villages in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Plus, we get the view from China, as Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko visits Beijing,

War in Ukraine is reshaping our world. Every weekday the Telegraph's top journalists analyse the invasion from all angles - military, humanitarian, political, economic, historical - and tell you what you need to know to stay updated.

With over 24 million downloads, our Ukraine: The Latest podcast is your go-to source for all the latest analysis, live reaction and correspondents reporting on the ground.

Ukraine: The Latest's regular contributors are:

David Knowles

David is Head of Social Media at the Telegraph where he has worked for almost two years. Previously he worked for the World Economic Forum in Geneva. He speaks French.

Dominic Nicholls

Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at the Telegraph having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Francis Dearnley

Francis is Assistant Comment Editor at the Telegraph. Prior to working as a journalist, he was Chief of Staff to the Chair of the Prime Minister's Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied History at Cambridge University and on the podcast explores how the past shines a light on the latest diplomatic, political, and strategic developments.

They are also regularly joined by the Telegraph's foreign correspondents around the world, including Joe Barnes (Brussels), Sophia Yan (China), Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia), Roland Oliphant (Senior Reporter) and Colin Freeman (Reporter). In London, Venetia Rainey (Weekend Foreign Editor), Katie O'Neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and Verity Bowman (News Reporter) also frequently appear to offer updates.

