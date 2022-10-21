Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Requests Israeli Help to Repel Iran Drones

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had detailed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid about Kyiv’s request for defense systems to help thwart Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Israel has offered to assist Ukraine in developing a missile warning system, but has made it clear it won’t provide weapons. Lapid said in a tweet that he expressed Israel’s “deep concern about the military ties between Iran and Russia,” while John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, accused Tehran of sending trainers and technicians to Crimea to support the Russian drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he hosted Switzerland’s president in Kyiv Thursday and expressed gratitude for the country’s freezing of $6.5 billion in Russian assets. “This work should continue,” Zelenskiy said in his evening statement. “This is where Switzerland does not have to be morally neutral.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • EU Backs Urgent Energy Steps as Germany Yields on Gas Price Cap

  • Russia Threatens Flooding With Mined Dam, Zelenskiy Tells EU

  • Biden ‘Worried’ Republicans May Slash Ukraine Aid Next Year

  • Ukrainians Return Home by the Millions Even as War Rages On

On the Ground

Russia struck Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv on Friday morning, Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, said on Telegram, adding that five people were injured and industrial infrastructure damaged. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near five settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook. Russia is likely preparing to remove military and occupation elements from the western bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of imminent Ukrainian advances, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

(All times CET)

Germany Says Russian Leaders Will Face Trial (9 a.m.)

Germany’s justice minister said he’s certain that Russia’s leaders will face trial at the International Criminal Court over the invasion of Ukraine.

“Impunity for this war of aggression and the war crimes that have taken place would be such a great defeat for the basic idea and validity of international law that we must do everything we can to avoid it,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a speech at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“We will arrest perpetrators when they come to Europe,” Buschmann said. “But we will also call on a post-Putin Russia to extradite suspected war criminals.”

Russian Mogul’s Megayacht Leaves Hong Kong (5 a.m.)

After mysteriously sailing into Hong Kong two weeks ago, Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million superyacht weighed anchor and departed for South Africa. It was southeast of Hainan Island on Friday morning.

Mordashov, the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, was sanctioned by the European Union, the UK and US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the US warned Hong Kong that its status as a financial hub could be threatened if it assisted sanctioned individuals, the city said it didn’t have legal authority to take action on sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions.

Biden Worried About Republican Stance on Aid (10 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden said he’s concerned Republicans may block additional aid to Ukraine if they win control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

“I am worried about that because they said they will cut it,” Biden told reporters on a campaign stop in Pittsburgh. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Tuesday his party would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win a majority in the House.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine says Russia wants to provoke mass migration to EU by hitting power plants

    Zelenskiy earlier this week said Russia had already destroyed around a third of the country's power plants, causing electricity and water cuts as winter approaches. The United Nations says 7.7 million Ukrainians, roughly 19% of the pre-war population, are now living across Europe after fleeing in the wake of the Feb 24 invasion.

  • Russian Forces Repair Bridge Amid Evacuations in Occupied Kherson

    Satellite imagery taken on Tuesday, October 18, shows a temporary pontoon bridge across the Dnieper River in Russian-occupied Kherson, Ukraine, amid evacuations as Russia grows weary of Ukrainian forces’ gains in the region, according to reports.Russian forces evacuated Ukrainian civilians from Kherson by ferry as previous strikes damaged the region’s bridge, according to reports.Satellite imagery shared by Planet Labs PBC, which they said was captured on Tuesday, shows a temporary pontoon bridge across the Dnieper River in Kherson.Russian-installed officials in Kherson told civilians to evacuate the region on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces were expected to retake the city.Approximately 15,000 people crossed the river to evacuate by Thursday, Russian officials said. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful

  • US busts network providing technology to Russian military

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said, and other nuclear proliferation technology was intercepted in Latvia before it could be shipped to Russia. The Justice Department charged nine people

  • Huge blast erupts as Ukrainian council building in Energodar struck by missile

    A council building in Energodar, in southern Ukraine, was hit by a missile during shelling on 19 October.According to state media, Russia has accused Ukraine of opening fire on the city, where the Zaporizhzhia power plant is located.Zaporizhzhia Oblast is one of four Ukrainian territories that have been annexed by Vladimir Putin's troops.The Ukrainian mayor of Energodar, Dmitry Orlov, said that the city was partially without electricity and water on Wednesday, and that it had not been confirmed if there were any casualties.First Zaporizhzhia

  • Russia 'considering major withdrawal' after Moscow commander's rare admission of army struggles

    General Sergei Surovikin's admission of setbacks is 'highly unusual', according to British intelligence.

  • Hungary will not agree to EU gas price cap, will need exemption

    Hungary will not agree to an EU price cap on imported gas because it would end Russian deliveries, a senior aide to Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding that if the EU decides on a cap it would have to exempt Hungary, as it did for oil. European Union leaders are discussing the idea of a price cap on imported gas, including Russian gas, with at least 15 countries from the 27-nation bloc pushing for such a price limit to curb energy prices and record consumer inflation. But several EU countries including Germany are sceptical, wary that a price cap would distort price signals from the market and lead to higher consumption.

  • Ukraine war – latest: Russia has lost 66,750 troops so far, Ukrainian army claims

    Russian forces have been stepping up missile strikes on Ukraine over past few weeks

  • Gordon Sondland says MAGA 'sycophants' like Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene don't know how to manage Trump

    Sondland wrote that "in order to survive" in Trumpworld, one must treat him as an equal rather than play roles "that aren't authentic."

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Jack Eichel scores twice, Golden Knights top Winnipeg 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Juraj Slafkovsky scores first career goal as Canadiens rout Coyotes 6-2

    MONTREAL — It took five games and a little more tape on his stick but Juraj Salfkovsky finally scored his first National Hockey League goal. The Canadiens used a three-goal first period to cruise to a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The Bell Centre crowd gave the first overall pick a standing ovation as the PA announcer called his name and kept it going by chanting Slafkovsky's name after the second-period marker. "It’s amazing. To score my first goal in this building, it’s a dream

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu