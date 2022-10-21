Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Requests Israeli Help to Repel Iran Drones

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had detailed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid about Kyiv’s request for defense systems to help thwart Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Israel has offered to assist Ukraine in developing a missile warning system, but has made it clear it won’t provide weapons. Lapid said in a tweet that he expressed Israel’s “deep concern about the military ties between Iran and Russia,” while John Kirby, a spokesman for the US National Security Council, accused Tehran of sending trainers and technicians to Crimea to support the Russian drone attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he hosted Switzerland’s president in Kyiv Thursday and expressed gratitude for the country’s freezing of $6.5 billion in Russian assets. “This work should continue,” Zelenskiy said in his evening statement. “This is where Switzerland does not have to be morally neutral.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

EU Backs Urgent Energy Steps as Germany Yields on Gas Price Cap

Russia Threatens Flooding With Mined Dam, Zelenskiy Tells EU

Biden ‘Worried’ Republicans May Slash Ukraine Aid Next Year

Ukrainians Return Home by the Millions Even as War Rages On

On the Ground

Russia struck Ukraine’s second-biggest city of Kharkiv on Friday morning, Oleh Synyehubov, the regional governor, said on Telegram, adding that five people were injured and industrial infrastructure damaged. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near five settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook. Russia is likely preparing to remove military and occupation elements from the western bank of the Dnipro River in anticipation of imminent Ukrainian advances, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Germany Says Russian Leaders Will Face Trial (9 a.m.)

Germany’s justice minister said he’s certain that Russia’s leaders will face trial at the International Criminal Court over the invasion of Ukraine.

“Impunity for this war of aggression and the war crimes that have taken place would be such a great defeat for the basic idea and validity of international law that we must do everything we can to avoid it,” Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a speech at the Harvard Kennedy School.

“We will arrest perpetrators when they come to Europe,” Buschmann said. “But we will also call on a post-Putin Russia to extradite suspected war criminals.”

Russian Mogul’s Megayacht Leaves Hong Kong (5 a.m.)

After mysteriously sailing into Hong Kong two weeks ago, Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million superyacht weighed anchor and departed for South Africa. It was southeast of Hainan Island on Friday morning.

Mordashov, the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, was sanctioned by the European Union, the UK and US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the US warned Hong Kong that its status as a financial hub could be threatened if it assisted sanctioned individuals, the city said it didn’t have legal authority to take action on sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions.

Biden Worried About Republican Stance on Aid (10 p.m.)

US President Joe Biden said he’s concerned Republicans may block additional aid to Ukraine if they win control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

“I am worried about that because they said they will cut it,” Biden told reporters on a campaign stop in Pittsburgh. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy warned Tuesday his party would not write a “blank check” for Ukraine if they win a majority in the House.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.