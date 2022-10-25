Ukraine Latest: Sunak Expresses Support in Call With Zelenskiy

Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- On the day he became the UK prime minister, Rishi Sunak spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reiterated British support for Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Joe Biden warned Russia against using a nuclear or radioactive weapon in Ukraine and said he’s been in discussions Tuesday about the possibility.

“I spent a lot of time today talking about that,” Biden told reporters after receiving a Covid-19 booster shot, his fifth dose of the vaccine. “Let me just say, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon.”

Russian defense chief Sergei Shoigu alleged to his US and European counterparts over the weekend that Kyiv might use a so-called “dirty bomb” in the war -- an explosive device combined with radioactive material. Alarmed US and European officials rejected the claim, saying it may indicate that the Kremlin is planning a so-called “false flag” operation in which its forces use such a weapon and try to blame it on Ukraine.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Biden Warns Russia Against ‘False Flag’ Nuke Attack in Ukraine

  • Biden Says Russia Has Given Cold Reception to Griner Diplomacy

  • One Missile Shook Ukraine’s Grain Trade. Another Might Kill It

  • Too Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise Turn

  • What Is a ‘Dirty Bomb’ and Why Is Ukraine Worried?: QuickTake

On the Ground

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, local authorities said on Telegram. Analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War said that the slower pace of Russian air, missile, and drone strikes may reflect “decreasing missile and drone stockpiles and the strikes’ limited effectiveness of accomplishing Russian strategic military goals.”

(All times CET)

Possible Mine Reported on Grain-Export Sea Route (1:20 a.m.)

A report of a possible mine-like object is being investigated in Ukraine’s grain-export corridor on the Black Sea, according to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

The suspicious object was reported earlier Tuesday by a vessel in the area, said the center, which facilitates the Black Sea Grain Initiative. A tugboat and search-and-rescue boat will be dispatched from Odesa to look into the matter.

The finding risks further disrupting crop exports from Ukraine, which have already been slowed by a lengthy vessel-inspection holdup in Istanbul. The crop-export deal that has revived Ukraine’s seaborne trade is up for renewal in mid-November, and officials have yet to verify an extension.

Sunak Speaks With Zelenskiy, Expresses Support for Ukraine (11:50 p.m.)

Sunak tweeted on Tuesday that he had spoken with Zelenskiy and “both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support.”

In his own Twitter post, Zelenskiy described the encounter as “an excellent conversation” and that the two leaders had agreed “to write a new chapter” in relations between their countries. He added that “the story is the same -- full support in the face of Russian aggression.’

Sunak became prime minister earlier Tuesday after meeting with King Charles III.

Biden Says Russia Has Given Cold Reception to Griner Diplomacy (8:04 p.m.)

Biden said US efforts to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner are ongoing but have not swayed the Kremlin, hours after a Russian appeals court rejected her appeal of a nine-year drug smuggling sentence.

“We are in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out, and so far we’re not meeting with much positive response,” Biden told reporters Tuesday at the White House. “But we’re not stopping.”

Zelenskiy Sees Turnaround In Germany’s Rhetoric on Ukraine (7:46 p.m.)

Berlin’s rhetoric on Ukraine has significantly improved, Zelenskiy said, as he was receiving Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Kyiv on Tuesday.

“In general I think that rhetoric both in Europe and in Germany on Ukraine has changed,” Zelenskiy said. “It is warmer than the weather outside today.”

Zelenskiy praised Germany’s anti-missile systems Iris-T for their “impressive results,” urging Berlin to provide more to Ukraine, as the nation is still suffering from often Russia’s air-raids that are targeting the country’s power infrastructure.

Putin Pursuing War With ‘Religious’ Zeal, Estonia Spy Chief Says (7:25 p.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is pursuing his war aims in Ukraine with a “religious” fervor and is unlikely to change course even as his eight-month invasion is beleaguered by setbacks, Estonia’s spy chief said.

Mikk Marran, Estonia’s outgoing espionage chief, said that the Baltic nation’s intelligence indicated that the Russian president isn’t having second thoughts about the conflict, despite the lack of strategic accomplishments and a firmer line from an expanded NATO.

“He’s still on a kind of a religious or a Messianic mission -- and we see that Putin is preparing his country and its army to continue fighting for a long time,” Marran, 44, told a group of reporters in Tallinn on Tuesday.

Zelenskiy Seeks $17b in Financing to Close Budget Gap (6:15 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said his government needs $17 billion in immediate financing to cover Ukraine’s budget gap as global leaders met in Berlin to map out the nation’s postwar reconstruction.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who hosted the conference, reinforced his message about creating a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine as delegates work to support the war-battered nation for decades to come.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU will develop funding for around 18 billion euros ($17.7 billion) for next year, with the Ukrainian government estimating overall needs at $38 billion. Talks on the EU funding are ongoing, even as the disbursement of loans for this year has been halted -- partly because of resistance from Germany.

Putin Chairs First Meeting of Special War Needs Council (5:02 p.m.)

President Vladimir Putin chaired the inaugural meeting of a new coordination council on military needs -- and conceded it had missed its first deadline.

“I remind you that today the coordination council was to have fixed the targets for individual areas of activity,” Putin said. “These targets aren’t ready yet, but I have no doubt they will be soon.”

The Russian leader has escalated his faltering invasion of Ukraine after a series of reverses, mobilizing at least 300,000 reservists, declaring martial law in certain regions and carrying out a devastating bombardment aimed at crippling Ukrainian power and other infrastructure.

Ukraine Former Central Bank Chief Says Graft Probe Politicized (4:20 p.m.)

Ukraine’s former central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, who is being sought by anti-corruption investigators for his alleged involvement in embezzlement, called the probe against him politically motivated.

In his first comments after Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau placed him on a wanted list, Shevchenko told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that being added was “further evidence of the prosecution being biased and politicized.” He didn’t elaborate. NABU, as the bureau is known, wasn’t immediately able to comment on his statement.

Ukraine Documenting Russian Hacks, Eyeing International Charges (3:51 p.m.)

Ukrainian officials are documenting suspected Russian hacking incidents as part of a plan to prosecute Moscow in an international court, according Victor Zhora, chief digital transformation officer of Ukraine’s special communications and information protection service. The government in Kyiv is collecting evidence of malicious cyber activity and sharing the data with the International Criminal Court, he said.

“Our intention is to bring this to justice after the war, and perhaps this will be the first prosecution of the first global cyber-war and cybercrimes that were conducted with kinetic operations and war crimes in Ukraine,” Zhora said during an interview at a cybersecurity conference in Singapore.

Russian Envoy Says Moscow Backs Nuclear Plant Safe Zone (3:15 p.m.)

A Russian diplomat said that Moscow in principle backs a United Nations proposal to set up a security zone around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

“It’s a reasonable idea, which we support in general,” Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, said on state television on Tuesday. “The devil, as always, lies in the details.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest atomic energy station, has been occupied by Russian troops since March and heavy fighting around the facility has raised fears that power disruptions could endanger its safety.

Russian Court Rejects Appeal of Jailed US Basketball Star Griner (2:37 p.m.)

A Russian court rejected an appeal by WNBA star Brittney Griner against her nine-year sentence for drug smuggling. The ruling means Griner, 32, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, will leave pre-trial detention near Moscow and be sent to serve her prison term in a penal colony elsewhere in Russia.

President Joe Biden has made a priority of securing the release of Griner and another jailed American in Russia, former US Marine Paul Whelan. Amid a vocal campaign from the basketball star’s supporters, the US leader has denounced Griner’s prison sentence as “unacceptable.”

Akhmetov’s Metinvest Sues Russia in European Court (2:24 p.m.)

Ukrainian steel company Metinvest, owned by the country’s richest tycoon, Rinat Akhmetov, filed a case against Russia with the European Court of Human Rights, according to an emailed statement.

Metinvest is suing for damages caused by Russian forces in its eight-month invasion of the country, including for the destructions of the company’s steel mills in the port city of Mariupol. Akhmetov also filed a case against Russia in June.

IMF Chief Says Ukraine Manages Well, But Needs Huge Sums (1:58 p.m.)

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that while Ukraine had managed its economy “responsibly,” huge sums would be needed to support the country.

Ukraine would require $3 billion a month in a “best-case scenario,” though with additional gas imports and reconstruction funding, that figure could climb to $5 billion, Georgieva said at the Berlin conference.

(An earlier version corrected spelling of Zelenskiy’s name, in Sunak item.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Latest Stories

  • Russia brings Ukraine 'dirty bomb' claim to U.N. as West rejects it as false

    The United States warned on Monday there would be severe consequences if Russia used a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, while Russia took its claim that Kyiv was planning to deploy a "dirty bomb" to the United Nations. With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, top Russian officials phoned Western counterparts on Sunday and Monday to tell them of Moscow's suspicions.

  • ‘House of the Dragon’ May Be a Prequel to the Most Popular TV Show Ever. It Still Came Up Short

    Our TV critic breaks down the pros — and many, many cons — of the popular 'Game of Thrones' spin-off's first season

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine’s president said Monday that Kyiv has been able to defend the independence of the country in the eight months of the war waged by Russia. In his nightly address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the eight-month anniversary of the invasion and noted that the Ukrainian forces are advancing in the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions and also intend to retake the Zaporizhzhia region and the annexed Crimea. “Ukraine is breaking the so-called second army

  • Boris Johnson sends short message of congratulations to Rishi Sunak

    Boris Johnson has urged Conservatives to give Rishi Sunak "their full and wholehearted support" as he congratulated him on winning the Conservative leadership race.

  • Ukrainian refugees told not to come home because there's not enough electricity

    A Ukrainian minister has urged refugees who fled the country after Russia's invasion to stay away this winter. Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy prime minister, said blackouts caused by Moscow's bombardment of power stations would put a heavy strain on the country. In an interview on national television on Tuesday, she told Ukrainians sheltering in foreign countries to wait until spring before returning.

  • WNBA's Griner loses Russian prison appeal

    STORY: Brittney Griner, the American basketball star being held in Russia on drugs charges, has now lost her court appeal - and remains facing nine years in a Russian penal colony.Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, a week before the invasion of Ukraine, and her case became yet another flashpoint between Moscow and Washington - which calls the trial a sham.She was carrying vape cartridges in her luggage that contained cannabis oil, which is illegal in Russia, and has said it was an "honest mistake." She says she uses it for medicinal purposes to relieve pain from sports injuries.This was Griner inside the court, and Elizabeth Rood, the top U.S. diplomat in Russia, outside the court:GRINER: "People with more severe crimes have gotten less than what I was given (...) Yes, I plead guilty. I did not intend to do this, but I understand the charges brought against me. I just hope that that is also taken into account."ROOD: "Excessive and disproportionate sentence of nine years in a penal colony.(...) Nothing in the previous sentence, nothing in the result of today's appeal, changes the fact that the United States considers Miss Griner to be wrongfully detained."Griner and her lawyers had asked for an acquittal or reduction in her sentence, which the court denied, except for counting time served pre-trial.The Biden administration is negotiating for several Americans detained in Russia and has offered to exchange Griner in a prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. Moscow has also signaled that it's open for a swap.

  • Ukraine war: Putin is a modern day Hitler and Russia is doomed to suffer the same fate as Nazi Germany, says Zelenskyy's most trusted security adviser

    It is here that we meet Oleksiy Danilov, head of the country's national security council - President Zelenskyy's most trusted security adviser. Mr Danilov is not a shrinking violet. "Britain has been helping us since the first days of the war," says Mr Danilov, intensely.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia notifies U.S. it will carry out expected nuclear drills

    Russia has notified the United States about its plans to carry out annual exercises of its nuclear forces, the U.S. government said on Tuesday, a move that Washington said lowers the risk of miscalculation at a time of "reckless" Russian nuclear rhetoric. The United States has said it expects Russia to carry out test launches of missiles during its annual "Grom" exercises of its strategic nuclear forces, noting in the past it has fired inter-continental ballistic missiles. Under the New START Treaty, Russia is obliged to provide advance notification of such missile launches, U.S. officials say.

  • Zelenskyy says Ukraine has not received 'a single cent' towards $17bn recovery plan

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has not received "a single cent" towards its $17bn fast recovery plan. Addressing a Berlin conference on Ukraine's reconstruction by video link, he also revealed Russian rockets and Iran-made drones have destroyed more than a third of his country's energy sector. "Russia destroys everything to make it harder for us to survive this winter, so that Ukraine cannot recover from this war for as long as possible, so that we cannot integrate the Ukrainian economic potential and the European economic potential for as long as possible."

  • One Missile Shook Ukraine’s Grain Trade. Another Might Kill It

    (Bloomberg) -- Andriy Vadaturskyy was in France when he got the call he’d long feared: A Russian missile had destroyed his parents home in southern Ukraine, killing his mother. For three impossibly long hours he held out hope for his father, the revered founder of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural businesses, but then he too was found dead under the rubble.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for La

  • Jacob Rees-Mogg out of Cabinet as ‘socialist’ Rishi Sunak shakes up Government

    The old ally of Boris Johnson conceded there would not be a role for him in the new administration.

  • Incoming U.K. prime minister Rishi Sunak pledges to bring the country together

    After being elected as head of the Conservative Party in the U.K., Rishi Sunak said he would bring the country together when he takes office as prime minister. Sunak will become the British prime minister after Liz Truss, who took office in September, announced on Oct. 20 that she would resign.

  • How A Progressive Bid To Shape Ukraine Policy Imploded

    The kerfuffle over a now-withdrawn letter from 30 House Democrats shows how the left is still struggling to communicate effectively on foreign policy.

  • Rishi Sunak holds ‘constructive’ talks with Scottish and Welsh first ministers

    Rishi Sunak spoke to both Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford on his first day in office after Liz Truss failed to during her brief spell in office.

  • King Charles Appoints His Second Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak

    Since King Charles ascended the throne, he's already worked with two different Prime Ministers. Here, see the British King with all his Prime Ministers.

  • She was burnt alive by the man she loved. Then Judy Malinowski testified at her own murder trial

    Ohio mother Judy Malinowski miraculously survived for almost two years after her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her alight. Suffering unimaginable pain, she used that time to fight for other victims and record testimony in her own murder trial that sent her attacker to prison for life, writes<strong> Sheila Flynn</strong>

  • Norway arrests university lecturer suspected of being Russian spy

    The man entered the country as a Brazilian citizen and had been detained, said Martin Bernsen, a spokesman for the Norwegian Police Security Service, known as PST. The man was detained on Monday in the Arctic city of Tromso, the public broadcaster NRK said, adding that investigators believe he was in Norway under a false name and identity while working for one of Russia's intelligence services. The PST deputy chief Hedvig Moe told NRK that the man had been based at the Arctic University of Norway in Tromso as "a Brazilian researcher" and would be expelled from the country "because we believe he represents a threat to fundamental national interests".

  • Jenna Bush Hager Says Watching Sister Barbara's 'Dreams Come True' as a Mom Is an 'Incredible Gift'

    The Today co-host tells PEOPLE about her new digital children's book and partnering with Dawn to teach kids how to be "wildlife heroes"

  • Rishi Sunak praised by father-in-law who says ‘he will do his best for the people of the UK’

    Rishi Sunak’s father-in-law, retired billionaire entrepreneur Narayana Murthy, has spoken of his pride at his son-in-law becoming Prime Minister.

  • EU to propose banks offer mandatory 'instant payments' in euros

    Banks in the euro zone would be required to provide 'instant payments' in the single currency 24/7 under draft European Union rules seen by Reuters. The EU wants to modernise payments so that money can be transferred from one account to another in seconds, at any time of the day or night, compared with existing card payments and direct deposits which can take up to several business days. There is already infrastructure in the euro area for instant payments (IP), but take up has been slow, with only 11% of euro credit transfers in the form of IP at the end of last year, the European Commission says in a draft instant payments law.