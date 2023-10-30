Ukraine: The Latest - Is the Kremlin increasingly worried about domestic anti-semitism?

Russian news agencies and social media say hundreds of people have stormed into the main airport in the Dagestan region and onto the landing field to protest the arrival of an airliner coming from Tel Aviv, Israel. - AP/AP

Today on the Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast, we bring you the latest updates from Ukraine, discuss the news from the Russian republic of Dagestan where an anti-semitic mob stormed an international airport, and Dom Nicholls interviews former Australian general Mick Ryan.

James Kilner, Editor of the Central Asia & South Caucasus Bulletin, joins the podcast to discuss a particularly chilling example of the rise of anti-semitism in the North Caucasus:

The big story last night was this crowd, or mob, whatever you want to call it, of a thousand, or some reports say two thousand, very angry, mainly young men charging into and taking over the International Airport at Makhachkala, the biggest city in Dagestan, the capital. They charged in, overwhelmed the security guards, and then they were looking for Jews. So they’d been whipped up into fury, they’d been having a protest and then a flight from Israel was landing. Anti Semitic sentiments have been rising in the North Caucasus, and they were literally hunting for Jews.

Podcast host David Knowles then asks James what he makes of these anti-semitic protests in regards to the authority of the Kremlin as the police seem to stand aside for quite a lot of this. James responds:

When you get out into the regions of Russia, the quality of the police force really drops hugely, it’s incomparable to the police forces in Moscow and St. Petersburg where the specialist police units are there and they’ve got very well trained riot police, etc. so I’m not at all surprised by the relative incompetence of the police, initially at least. It does seem that the authorities started to realise that they had a very, very serious situation on their hands, basically when it became too late and they’d lost control of the airport. I literally mean the airport was captured by protesters. And then they called in some heavy reinforcements, and then that’s when the fighting started and the arrests happened. The kremlin’s already trying to portray this as a the result of outside influence, so they’re already trying to say this is not a domestic internal problem.

Story continues

James counters this view, putting forward his own analysis of how this reached boiling point:

My personal opinion is that this is rooted in huge poverty and huge disparities in wealth and opportunities in someone like Dagestan. Something like 75 percent of the budget in Dagestan is handed down by central government. There’s very few job opportunities. It’s a very poor place. The Russian army has been recruiting very heavily for its war Ukraine in Dagestan, as it has done in lots of non-core Russian regions, if you like, ethnically diverse, often Muslim regions. So all this frustration is boiling over. I think the Kremlin might find it very hard to put a lid back on it now. We have Jewish culture centres being burned, lots of highly incendiary graffiti appearing, et cetera. The Kremlin is possibly starting to get worried, Putin’s called a meeting this morning to talk to his main guys about this.

