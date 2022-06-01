Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

Bloomberg News
·13 min read
  • 1/4

    Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

  • 2/4

    Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

  • 3/4

    Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    Ukraine Latest: US to Send Rockets, Not Seeking Putin’s Ouster

(Bloomberg) -- The US will provide Ukraine with more advanced rocket systems to help it fight invading forces, President Joe Biden said in a New York Times essay, adding he’s not seeking the ouster of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Most Read from Bloomberg

European Union leaders wrapped up a two-day summit after agreeing to pursue a ban on Russian oil imports, as Kremlin-led forces closed in on Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk.

Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments. Russia discussed Black Sea exports with Turkey and said it is willing to help ensure Ukrainian exports, though the Kremlin provided no details and some analysts expressed doubts.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russian Yachts and Money Are Going Where US Influence Has Waned

  • Biden Says US Will Provide Advanced Rocket Systems to Ukraine

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s War

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

  • Oil Roars to Sixth Monthly Advance on EU Ban, China’s Reopening

All times CET:

Lavrov Meets Saudi Foreign Minister (3:05 a.m.)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh on Tuesday and discussed the expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the countries, Russia’s foreign ministry said in statement. They also praised cooperation with OPEC+ and the nations’ joint effort in creating oil price stability in the markets.

The meeting came as the Wall Street Journal reported some OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from participating in an oil-production deal as sanctions and a partial European ban begin to undercut Moscow’s ability to pump more.

Biden Says US to Give More Advanced Rocket Systems (1:40 a.m.)

In his guest essay for the New York Times titled “What America Will and Will Not Do in Ukraine,” Biden said that along with the rockets, the US will keep a supply flowing of advanced weaponry including Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, powerful artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“America’s goal is straightforward: We want to see a democratic, independent, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine with the means to deter and defend itself against further aggression,” Biden wrote. The package of weapons includes missiles that will allow Ukraine to strike locations as far as 80 kilometers away, a senior US official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Biden added the US is not seeking a war between NATO and Russia. While he disagrees with Putin and is outraged by his actions, “the United States will not try to bring about his ouster in Moscow,” the US leader wrote.

Read more: Biden Says US Will Provide Advanced Rocket Systems to Ukraine

Grain Futures Plummet (11:37 p.m.)

The improved prospects for world supplies sent most-active Chicago wheat futures down as much as 6.1% to their daily price limit of $10.875 a bushel, settling the day at the lowest level since May 4. The July contract tied to hard red winter wheat also fell by the exchange limit.

Grains have traded at near-record levels since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended supply routes, adding to rampant inflation of food and livestock feed.

Russia Cut off Communication in Occupied Kherson (9:10 pm)

Russia cut off mobile, internet and landline service in Ukraine’s southern region of Kherson, according to the Ukrainian state communications company.

Ukrainian providers started to record interruptions beginning on Monday, and then a total cut-off of services in Kherson region, which has been under Russian occupation after Moscow invaded the country in February.

Kyiv says it is impossible to restore communication in the Kherson region because Russia controls the equipment.

Germany, Greece Reach Deal on Heavy Weapons (8:01 p.m.)

Germany and Greece agreed to send more heavy military equipment to Ukraine, as Berlin draws criticism from Kyiv for reluctance to provide weapons including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Berlin is working with several eastern European countries, including the Czech Republic, on tank rotation deals under which those states send Soviet-era military equipment to Ukraine. Germany then pays in turn for the delivery of modern tanks from German defense companies to those countries.

EU Leaders Debate Whether It’s Worth Calling Putin (5:20 p.m.)

EU leaders discussed whether it was worth reaching out to Putin by phone following a debate over whether the calls undermine efforts to isolate the Russian president versus those who say contact is needed to find peace, the Czech prime minister said.

Speaking after the two-day summit in Brussels, Czech Premier Petr Fiala said some EU leaders argued that no one should call Putin, while others said they felt it was important to know what he is seeking as an avenue to help end Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Russia Cuts Gas Shipments to Denmark Ahead of EU Defense Vote (5:08 p.m.)

Russia will halt gas shipments to Denmark just as the Nordic country holds a referendum on joining the EU’s defense pact. Orsted A/S, Denmark’s biggest utility, said deliveries would halt on Wednesday, following an announcement Monday that the company had no intention to comply with new ruble payment terms imposed earlier this year by Gazprom PJSC and Putin.

Danes are voting on Wednesday on the EU military pact, a referendum the government has called in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Polls suggest the Nordic nation, which has traditionally shunned deeper integration with the EU, will join and thereby move closer to the bloc.

Russia Cuts Gas Shipments to Denmark Ahead of EU Defense Vote

Macron Says EU Embargo on Russian Gas Mustn’t Be Ruled Out (4:11 p.m.)

The French leader said an EU ban on Russian gas imports -- a far more ambitious endeavor than an oil embargo -- must not be ruled out. Europe needs to “maintain its credibility” in dealing with Moscow, since nobody knows how the war will evolve.

Macron said strategic ambiguity is useful. He also said he will keep talking to Putin “on a regular basis” to keep diplomatic efforts alive, and that he speaks to the Russian leader at the request of Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Russia Has Pumped More Oil in May as Producers Reroute Exports (4:06 p.m.)

Russia’s crude oil and condensate output has risen in May following two months of declines as the country’s producers found new markets for their cargoes.

The nation pumped an average of 1.39 million tons a day in the first 30 days of May, according to data from the Energy Ministry’s CDU-TEK unit seen by Bloomberg News. That equates to 10.188 million barrels a day, up 1.4% on April, Bloomberg calculations show.

Russia Has Pumped More Oil in May as Producers Reroute Exports

Europe Considers Aid Plan to Help Tackle Africa Food Crisis (3:38 p.m.)

The EU is considering a proposal to channel about 500 million euros ($535 million) to Africa to help tackle the continent’s food crisis as the invasion of Ukraine cuts off vital supplies, according to people familiar with the matter.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels discussed using untapped reserves from the European Development Fund to boost aid to the continent, said the officials who asked not to be named about confidential talks.

Soldiers, Weapons in Nuclear Plant, Energoatom Chief Says (1:50 p.m.)

There are near 500 Russian soldiers, heavy machinery, tanks, weapon and explosive at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, Petro Kotyn, the head of the state-run nuclear power producer Energoatom, told reporters in Kyiv.

“Nobody understands until now why they came here,” Kotyn said, adding that there’s currently no possibility to re-route power to occupied Crimea. Kotyn accused occupiers of engaging in abductions and torture, as Ukraine maintains technical control over the plant’s personnel.

Ukraine’s 15 nuclear power generators are producing half of their capacity because demand has dropped significantly since the invasion, Kotyn said. Half of all power blocks are now operating and demand for power is fully met. Consumption of nuclear power by producers fell by 38% since the war started and by 18% for households.

Germany’s Habeck Says Orban Is Hurting Europe With Oil Tactics (1:42 p.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck harshly criticized Hungary’s premier for holding out for steep concessions before agreeing to the EU’s compromise deal.

“This is just a bargain and not working to the benefit of European citizens,” Habeck said at an industry lobby event in Berlin. Orban’s push for a deal “is a misunderstanding of what an oath of office really means,” he added.

Russian Forces Advance Toward Capturing All of Luhansk Region (1:36 p.m.)

Russian forces slowly advance toward the center of Sievierodonetsk, one of the few cities in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region still under control of Kyiv-led forces, the region’s governor, Serhiy Haiday, said in televised comments. Some 15,000 out of the pre-invasion population of 106,000 remain in the city, he said.

Even as the Russian military occupies areas around the city, Ukrainian forces still have a path to retreat across the river to better-defended Lysychansk, Haiday said.

The regions of Luhansk and Donetsk make up the Donbas, the easternmost part of Ukraine whose capture is now the Kremlin’s top objective. Donbas was riven by fighting before Russia’s invasion, after the Kremlin stoked a military conflict between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces there in 2014.

Ukraine’s Grain Exports Drop 62% in May (11:42 a.m.)

Ukraine’s grain exports fell 62% in May from a year earlier, according to data published by the Agriculture Ministry, because the country’s seaports have been blocked by Russian troops.

The total includes 42,000 tons of wheat, 11,000 tons of barley and about 1 million tons of corn.

Russia’s RenCap Closing NY Office, Research (10:58 a.m.)

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov’s Renaissance Capital investment bank will close its New York office and has terminated research coverage of all sectors globally after Putin’s invasion upended its business.

RenCap, one of Russia’s oldest investment banks, may also close its London operations, according to people familiar with the decision who asked not to be identified because the information is not public.

Russia’s RenCap Closing New York Office, Research Amid Sanctions

Pamplona Seeks Help to Cut Oligarch Ties (10:42 a.m.)

Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management tapped investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. for help cutting ties with its Russian oligarch backers, said people familiar with the matter.

Pamplona has also held preliminary talks with at least one firm, Apollo Global Management Inc., some of the people said, as it explores ways to free up cash and replace its biggest source of funding: investment conglomerate LetterOne Holdings SA, whose shareholders include sanctioned Russian tycoons Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven. Neither Pamplona nor LetterOne has been sanctioned.

Pamplona Seeks Help From Jefferies, Apollo to Cut Oligarch Ties

Abramovich Challenges EU Sanctions (10:34 a.m.)

Roman Abramovich has joined the long list of billionaires challenging their inclusion on the EU’s sanctions lists in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich submitted his appeal on May 25, according to filing on EU Court of Justice website.

The EU added the Russian billionaire to its list on March 15, saying that Abramovich “has long and close ties to Vladimir Putin” which “helped him to maintain his considerable wealth.”

EU Targets Russia’s Biggest Lender Sberbank (10:04 a.m.)

EU countries are set to cut Russia’s largest lender Sberbank off the SWIFT international payments system, as the bloc readies its sixth package of sanctions. The proposed restrictions also target Credit Bank of Moscow and the Russian Agricultural Bank, according to people familiar with the discussions. The EU, the US and the UK have already banned several Russian banks from using SWIFT.

The EU is still sparing Gazprombank, which is handling European payments for Russian gas. Putin imposed new payments terms on European companies, which include opening a ruble account with Gazprombank.

Time for Sanctions Pause, Belgian Leader Says (9:54 a.m.)

EU leaders praised the bloc for striking a deal on the oil embargo, but some leaders suggested the sixth sanctions package may be the last for a while.

“This package is a big step forward and I think we should pause it for now,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told reporters. “The impact of an oil ban is much bigger for Russia than for gas. Gas is way more complicated so this is an important step.”

Other leaders, like Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins, said the bloc must push ahead and embargo gas. “We said it should be the full energy embargo,” he told Bloomberg TV.

Russian Stocks Drop Third Day on EU Oil Ban (9:30 a.m.)

Russia’s equity benchmark fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday after EU leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil. The MOEX Russia Index slumped 1.1% as of 10:29am in Moscow, heading for a 3% drop this month and extending its 2022 losses to 38%.

Oil giants Lukoil, Rosneft and Tatneft were among the worst performers, along with Sberbank, Novatek, Yandex and Polyus.

Kuleba Slams Germany Over Apparent Arms Delay (9 a.m.)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba directed more sharp criticism at Germany over apparent delays to shipments of promised weapons.

“There are countries we are waiting for to deliver and countries we are tired of waiting for,” Kuleba said in an interview with Italy’s la Repubblica newspaper when asked about arms pledged by the government in Berlin. “Germany belongs to the second group.”

Germany announced plans to supply heavy weaponry a month ago. But so far, none of the seven armored howitzers and an initial 15 Gepard armored vehicles have been delivered. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday justified the delay by saying that Ukrainian soldiers need 40 days of training to use the howitzers, while the vehicles aren’t yet in condition to be sent.

EU Oil Ban Is ‘Inflationary for All,’ RBC Says (8:22 a.m.)

The EU’s partial ban on Russian oil flows may be a foreign policy win for the West, but is “inflationary for all nations involved given that the reshuffling of global flows is likely to be structural,” RBC Capital Markets said.

“Global trade flows are certain to be upended,” analysts including Michael Tran and Helima Croft wrote in a note dated May 31. They predicted that 1.2 million to 1.5 million barrels per day of seaborne crude shipments from Russia will be “backed out.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

    Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is facing new accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term.

  • Biden administration to send long-range rocket system to Ukraine as part of new aid package

    Biden said the U.S. was not seeking Russian President Vladimir Putin's ouster, even as he approved sending high-tech rocket weaponry to Ukraine.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 96 of the invasion

    French journalist is killed near Sievierodonetsk; EU leaders fail to agree on a Russian oil import ban

  • Ballot deadline passes with no paperwork from Cuomo

    NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appears to have opted against mounting an independent run for his old job — at least for now. Cuomo, who resigned in August amid allegations he sexually harassed multiple women, had said he was open to running for governor this year, despite the scandal. But 5 p.m. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to collect 45,000 voter signatures if they wanted to appear as an independent candidate for governor on the November general election ballot. Th

  • China's Russia dealings irk US, but don't breach sanctions

    BEIJING (AP) — China’s support for Russia through oil and gas purchases is irking Washington and raising the risk of U.S. retaliation, foreign observers say, though they see no sign Beijing is helping Moscow evade sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Beijing's importance as a lifeline to Russian President Vladimir Putin rose Monday after the 27-nation European Union, the main market for fossil fuels that supply most of Moscow's foreign income, agreed to stop oil purchases. President Xi Jinping’s g

  • Pandemic measures to remain at border for at least another month, PHAC announces

    OTTAWA — COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month, the Public Health Agency of Canada reported Tuesday. The agency made the announcement on Twitter the day after Parliament voted down a Conservative motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules for travel. Several pandemic restrictions are in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and the requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related q

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Zelensky accuses Russia of 'madness' over chemical plant strike

    Pilots brave ‘suicidal’ resupply missions for Azovstal defenders Ukrainian soldiers may be forced to abandon Severodonetsk Counting the cost of Putin’s catastrophic war - in nine charts Deluded Putin wants you to believe seizing Severodonetsk is a big win Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Fleeing war in Ukraine, Russians find home in Montenegro

    Not long after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, former opposition activist Elena Zaslavska was at her apartment in downtown Moscow when there was a knock on the door from the police. Within days the couple had packed their bags and were headed for Montenegro, a tiny Balkan state that has become a refuge for thousands of Russians fleeing sanctions, military conscription or political oppression. "There was no possibility of remaining in Russia under its current government because everything that goes on there was incompatible with our views," Zaslavska said.

  • Hong Kong Unlikely to Ease Final Social Curbs After Bar Clusters

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is unlikely to further ease social distancing curbs as planned in June due to a series of Covid clusters stemming from bars, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said, as the city pursues a gradual return to normalcy.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowS

  • Wages are going up in Alberta, but not enough to match inflation

    Wages are going up in Alberta, but not enough to keep pace with inflation, according to a recent analysis by ATB Financial. Average weekly earnings in Alberta rose by 3.2 per cent in March, relative to the same time the year before. This was a significant bump — and the fastest increase in about five months — but still only about half the province's March inflation rate of 6.5 per cent, the report said. "Wages, overall, aren't keeping up with inflation," said Rob Roach, the financial institution

  • UPDATE 2-Russia's Lavrov to meet GCC ministers in Riyadh on Wednesday, say officials

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Saudi state media said, on a visit that Gulf officials said would feature a meeting with foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. Lavrov, who also visited Bahrain earlier on Tuesday, is expected to meet ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain at the GCC headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, two Gulf officials said.

  • Scotland supporters looking for ‘bittersweet victory’ against Ukraine

    The Scotland men’s team take on Ukraine in a match which could see either team go on to qualify for football’s World Cup.

  • Baselode Intersects Best Drill Hole To Date, 25 Metres From Surface

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery ("ACKIO"), Hook project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area (the "Basin"), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1).

  • UPDATE 1-Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with the protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. Until now, Qatar Airways has appeared broadly isolated in the dispute as other airlines continue to fly the jets, though the Gulf carrier has won some public encouragement from global airlines association IATA and rival Gulf carrier Emirates.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Stocks slip on Wall Street as messy May comes to a close

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed lower Tuesday and the market eked out a tiny gain for May, a fitting end to a tumultuous month as worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates bruised Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite slid 0.4%. Both also pared some of their losses after falling at least 1.4%. Such swings should perhaps be no surprise gi

  • CANADIAN UTILITIES LIMITED ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE ISSUE

    Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU, CU.X)

  • TransAlta Corporation Provides Notice of Series C Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates

    TransAlta Corporation ("TransAlta" or the "Company") (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding cumulative redeemable rate reset first preferred shares Series C ("Series C Shares") (TSX: TA.PR.F) on June 30, 2022 (the "Conversion Date").

  • Olympia police close Pacific Avenue near Lilly Road after fatal motorcycle crash

    The man died at the scene.

  • High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s groundbreaking decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine is a blow to Moscow’s economy, but its effects may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the petroleum, industry experts say. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut Russian oil imports by about 90% over the next six months, a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. The 27-country b