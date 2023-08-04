Ukraine: The Latest - what can be done to deter Russian strikes on medical facilities

Ukrainian firefighters work at a damaged hospital maternity ward in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. - (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)/(AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we analyse the strike on a Russian warship in the Black Sea, discuss Russian attacks on medical facilities and look at the future for Ukrainian refugees in the UK.

Associate Editor Dom Nicholls picks up the story of a young Ukrainian doctor who was killed by a Russian strike:

Kherson is said to be in mourning for the death of a 25-year-old doctor who was killed on his first day at work. Dmytro Bily was killed in the Yevhen Karabelesh City Hospital on Tuesday this week during an attack. Five other medical staff were injured. The regional governor has said “Today, like dozens of Kherson residents, I came to see off Dmytro Bily on his last journey.” “Under the wail of sirens, the memory of a brave young doctor who died on his first working day in the hospital was honoured.” This, yet again, speaks of these attacks on medical facilities, places of education, etc. Nothing is respected here on the on the battlefield.

Global Health Advisor and Lecturer at UCL School of Pharmacy, Oksana Pyzik, puts the death of Dmytro Bily into further context:

Dmytro Bily’s story is just one of so many. There have been over 1,000 hospitals, clinics, medical facilities that have been intentionally attacked by Russian forces. All of these sites are marked; you can see from air space what a hospital or a storage facility looks like, and even more cruelly, there are double and triple tap strikes where the emergency response comes in to target humanitarian aid workers at the site of the attack. They then drop further bombs to essentially destroy any chance of saving those individuals, as well as that physical space, and it has become so dangerous that UN organisations don’t send their staff into these zones anymore because the danger is so high. This leaves civilians feeling completely abandoned, and it demoralises the population, and that’s why it’s part of their strategy. But even in war, there are rules. Bombing hospitals and clinics breaches international humanitarian law and it is a war crime, as has been said many times. Yet it’s an increasingly common strategy. It’s been used in Syria and it goes unpunished.

She continues:

The story of Dmytro has moved so many people because he was a young, bright talent that has been killed. And this is a story of so many young people. I can’t stress enough the cost that Ukrainians are paying for global democracy, European security. The casualties are difficult to ascertain. But from recent reports, of out of 100 soldiers wounded within about three miles of the front line, 36 suffered extremely severe injuries, while 5 to 10% of all deployed troops were killed. Again, this is coming from the Ukrainian military estimate. If you compare it to the U.S., only 1.3 to 2% of U.S. troops deployed in recent conflicts died in action. So the price that is being paid is just so heavy. And for future generations, the longer this war goes on, the more problematic it’s going to be for recovery in building of Ukraine.

