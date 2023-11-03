Ukraine: The Latest - Could Ukraine hold presidential elections?

Were it not for the war it would be scheduled for 31 March 2024 according to the constitution, which mandates elections be held on the last Sunday of March of the fifth year of the incumbent president’s term of office.

The conflict has changed all that: elections cannot currently be held in Ukraine under martial law, which must be extended every 90 days and is next due to expire on November 15, after the normal date in October for parliamentary polls but before presidential elections.

Nevertheless, there are voices both within Ukraine and from outside saying that it is important for there to be a presidential election at some point in the coming year. That’s not because they want Zelensky out, but because they think it will sure up his political position were he to win, securing a further mandate domestically and silencing critics. It would also, they argue, signal to the world that Ukraine is committed to victory.

But it comes with risks – and I don’t just mean for Zelensky’s political power. For one, can one safely run a fair election when a country is still under bombardment? Does it risk civilian lives, especially if the Russians tried to disrupt it? Does it distract at a time when matters are delicate on the world stage, and Kyiv’s priority is persuading its ally to do more? These are all relevant questions.

Reuters is reporting that President Zelensky is weighing up whether to hold presidential elections next spring, citing the country’s foreign minister. Not necessarily a revelation, but typically when these things go public then said conversations are at quite an advanced stage. Mr Zelensky has previously said that voting could take place during wartime if partners shared the cost, legislators approved, and everyone got to the polls. That last stipulation may cause problems, because not everyone will be in places deemed safe.