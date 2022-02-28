Ukraine invasion: Russia's attack 'not on schedule' and 'in some significant areas of disarray', defence secretary Ben Wallace says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is "not on schedule" and Vladimir Putin's forces "are in some significant areas of disarray", the defence secretary has told Sky News.

Ben Wallace said the invasion launched last week is not having the "strategic impact" that Moscow believed it would.

His comments come after the Ministry of Defence shared an intelligence update of the latest situation on the ground in Ukraine.

It said: "The bulk of Putin's ground forces remain more than 30km to the north of Kyiv, their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict.

"Heavy fighting continues around Chernihiv and Kharkiv; however both cities remain under Ukrainian control.

"Logistical failures and staunch Ukrainian resistance continue to frustrate the Russian advance.

"Despite continued attempts to suppress details of the conflict from the Russian population, the Russian Armed Forces has for the first time been forced to acknowledge suffering casualties."