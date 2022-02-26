Ukraine invasion: Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off against Russia
- Cezary KuleszaPolish association football player
Poland has refused to play a World Cup play-off match against Russia next month because of the Ukraine invasion, according to the Polish FA.
The association's president, Cezary Kulesza, said on Twitter: "In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic."
Kulesza said the Polish FA was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding play-off games set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.
He said: "No more words, it's time to act."