Ukraine invasion: Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off against Russia

Poland has refused to play a World Cup play-off match against Russia next month because of the Ukraine invasion, according to the Polish FA.

The association's president, Cezary Kulesza, said on Twitter: "In light of the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the Polish national team is not going to play a match against Russian Republic."

Kulesza said the Polish FA was in talks with its Swedish and Czech counterparts regarding play-off games set for March to fill a slot for the World Cup.

He said: "No more words, it's time to act."