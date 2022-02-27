Ukraine invasion: England will not play Russia in any international football fixture 'for the foreseeable future', FA announces

England will not play against Russia in any international football fixture "for the foreseeable future" following the invasion of Ukraine, the FA has announced.

A Football Association statement said: "Out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, the FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

"This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football."

It comes after Poland said it would refuse to play an upcoming World Cup play-off match against Russia.

Sweden and the Czech Republic's football associations followed that by announcing yesterday that their teams would also refuse to play Russia at any venue.

Sporting sanctions have been coming thick and fast since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

The Champions League final has been moved from St Petersburg to Paris by UEFA, which is also under pressure to end sponsorship from Russian energy giant Gazprom.

And Manchester United have dropped Russian state airline Aeroflot as a sponsor.

There have been signs of support for Ukraine at Premier League fixtures over the weekend, with footballers and supporters alike holding flags and banners and displaying messages in solidarity.

Away from football, Formula One cancelled the Russian Grand Prix and the Haas team's cars were stripped of the logo of Russian sponsor Uralkali in pre-season testing on Friday.

Ukrainian sports stars have spoken of their intention to join the fight against their country's invaders.

Former boxing champion Vitali Klitschko is the mayor of Kyiv and has spoken repeatedly about his willingness to stay and defend his homeland, as has his brother Wladimir.

Sergiy Stakhovsky, a recently retired tennis player, told Sky News he is ready to swap a racket for a gun.

And the former Arsenal star Oleh Luzhnyi has vowed to put his football coaching career on hold to fight for Ukraine, telling Sky Sports News: "We need to stand together as one and bring to an end this criminal warfare."