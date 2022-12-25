How Ukraine’s hospitals battled the nightmare of war - and even bettered the NHS

Taras Petryk, head of department at the Orthopedic and Trauma Center at Kyiv Regional Hospital, visiting wounded soldiers - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Dr Olena Klymovych had been preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion for almost eight years when Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine.

On Feb 24, when that nightmare became a reality, the veteran physician stood in her office inside Kryvyi Rih’s main hospital, knowing exactly what was needed of her.

That moment was just the beginning of almost a year of horror for patients and medical staff that should have left Ukraine’s healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

“The term civilian hospital no longer exists anymore in Ukraine,” Dr Klymovych told The Telegraph.

“But we had been preparing for that moment, to treat our soldiers, since 2014.”

That year, as Russia annexed Crimea and pro-Moscow proxies seized control over large swathes of the eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s medics hatched a plan.

Wartime legislation was passed by the country’s politicians to ensure its healthcare system was given at least a fighting chance to survive a full-blown invasion by the Kremlin’s forces.

To prevent hospitals from filling up, they were instructed to increase the number of beds by 30 per cent and keep them empty.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff were told they would be expected to work 60-hour weeks in the event of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Dr Klymovych credits the resolve of her colleagues in the face of war, and the introduction of those laws, for an aura of almost-calm in her hospital – the largest involved in initial treatment of soldiers wounded taking part in the Kherson counter-offensive.

Nurse Alana Kulychenko checks the wounds of Yaroslav at Kyiv Regional Hospital, after the 21-year-old was injured by a landmine in Kharkiv - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Life in Ukraine’s hospitals are, however, not all plain sailing, she added.

On one of the bloodiest days at the height of Ukraine’s attempt to claw back territory in the south of the country, some 300 seriously-wounded soldiers were brought to Kryvyi Rih in desperate need of treatment.

But even on the darkest days, the hospital had 91 beds more than it needed to treat every patient admitted to the facility.

The pre-war planning left Ukraine with one of the highest numbers of hospital beds per capita, behind just Japan and South Korea.

The country’s doctors can call on more than eight beds for every one million people, said Dr Klymovych, compared with Britain’s dwindling figure of 2.4.

Dr Klymovych said Ukraine’s push to introduce extra capacity into its hospitals had enabled her colleagues to be more “flexible” than their British counterparts.

“Our ability to utilise the free space means we haven’t cancelled a single appointment,” she added.

Ukraine has had to find a new wave of employees, with many doctors, nurses and support staff opting to join the armed struggle against the Russian invasion.

Hospitals in the war-torn nation have fast-tracked student medics into the system rather than relying on recently retired doctors and nurses to plug the hole.

A four-point plan, considered to be highly sophisticated, for the treatment of wounded soldiers was drawn up in the early days of the invasion.

The strategy took into account long-term rehabilitation and mental health needs, an issue Ukraine’s health system has only just factored into the care of veterans.

When The Telegraph visited one of Kyiv’s main facilities for treating wounded soldiers, medics stressed the importance of being able to care for them close to their families.

Amputee Serhii, 38, suffered his life-changing injuries when the car he was in near the front-line city of Bakhmut drove over a Russian anti-tank mine.

Serhii, 38, in hospital after the car he was in drove over an anti-tank mine - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

A second man named Serhii, also 38, suffered his injuries when a comrade stood on an anti-personnel mine during the Kharkiv counter-offensive.

The two men, who were laid up in a four-bed intensive care unit, had one thing in common.

They both hailed from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, and were transported there because medics believed their recoveries would benefit from being close to their families.

After being stabilised on the battlefield and treated at a local civilian hospital, wounded soldiers should be transferred to their local facilities as soon as possible to start their recuperation and recovery.

Serhii, 41, walking on crutches after suffering spinal and brain injuries almost two months ago - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

Being treated in the capital, however, is not without its risks - given Russia’s recent targeting of critical energy infrastructure in the area.

Most of the main hospitals have been able to procure industrial generators, with sometimes four needed to provide power to all critical services.

Fuel supplies were once considered a worry, but hospital chiefs have come up with creative methods for keeping their reserves full.

Brovary, outside Kyiv, which saw at least 300 military casualties in the first day as Russian troops reached within 700 metres of the facilities, has a chief medic who also owns a local petrol station.

While crucial services such as intensive care units and theatres have largely been kept powered, surgeons have gone without lights while carrying out vital treatments.

In recent weeks, doctors have been pictured carrying out caesareans and open-heart surgery by torchlight in a bid to save power.

This, though, has triggered a rethink in how Ukraine’s hospitals should be modernised.

Vitali Vlasiuk, the deputy governor of the Kyiv Oblast, has already begun purchasing solar panels to be fitted to hospitals, allowing them to generate their own energy.

“Refurbishments are vital, solar panels, but also insulation are key improvements we’re hoping to introduce to our hospitals, even during the full-scale invasion,” he said.