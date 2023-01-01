Ukraine, hit by fresh Russian missiles, faces grim New Year

RENATA BRITO
·1 min read
  • An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
    An emergency worker walks in front of a damaged hotel following a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
  • A man reacts next to the body of his wife, killed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
    A man reacts next to the body of his wife, killed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
  • Firefighters extinguish a fire next to houses destroyed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
    Firefighters extinguish a fire next to houses destroyed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
  • A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
    A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Multiple blasts rocked the capital and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) —

Ukrainians had a grim start to 2023 on Sunday, with yet more sirens and fresh missile attacks on their territory, as the death toll from Russia’s massive New Year Eve assault across the country climbed to at least three.

Night-time shelling that battered parts of the southern city of Kherson killed one person, wounded another and blew out hundreds of windows in a children’s hospital, according to deputy presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old woman injured in a rocket attack in eastern Khmelnytskyi later died of her wounds, the city’s mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said.

Multiple blasts rocked Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine on Saturday and through the night, injuring dozens, a sign that the pace of Russia attacks had picked up. Ukrainian officials claimed Russia was now deliberately targeting civilians, seeking to create a climate of fear and dent morale.

The blasts came just 36 hours after Russia launched a barrage of missiles on Thursday to damage energy infrastructure facilities, an unusally quickened rhythm that alarmed Ukrainian officials.

First lady Olena Zelenska expressed outrage that such massive missile attacks could come just before New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Ruining lives of others is a disgusting habit of our neighbors,” she said.

On Saturday in Kyiv, an AP photographer at the scene of the explosions saw the body of a woman as her husband and son stood nearby. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two schools were also damaged, including a kindergarten.

Some Ukrainians defied the danger, however, to return to the country to reunite with families for the holidays.

  • Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies

    Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine. Ukraine's Air Force command said it had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight -- 32 of them on Sunday after midnight and 13 late on Saturday. Russian President Vladimir Putin signalled no let-up to his assault on Ukraine, in a grim and defiant New Year's speech that contrasted with a hopeful message of gratitude and unity from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Ukraine Latest: New Year’s Strikes Hit Kindergarten, Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine weathered a fresh New Year’s fusillade of missile and drone strikes one day after Russian strikes damaged three schools, a kindergarten, and several private houses. Ukraine’s air defense forces said it shot down 45 drones overnight.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionProminent Texas Family Has $29 Million Embezzled by BookkeeperXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight With China Economy on Back FootBenedict XVI, Pope Whose Resignation Shook

  • Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

    Yahoo News visited impact sites Saturday in Kyiv. One missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; another struck a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.

