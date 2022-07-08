Ukraine ‘gradually’ seizing territory from Putin’s forces in Kherson

A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a trench on a position held by the Ukrainian army between southern cities of Mykolaiv and Kherson in June (AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces are “gradually” seizing territory from Vladimir Putin’s military in the south western province of Kherson, British defence chiefs said on Friday.

However, they believe the Russian president’s army is probably pausing before unleashing a fresh onslaught in the eastern Donbas region, this time aimed at fully capturing the Donetsk province.

It has already gained control of the Luhansk province, which makes up the rest of the Donbas industrial region, having seized the twin cities of Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.

But Mr Putin’s troops are struggling to hold all of their earlier territorial gains, including in the Kherson area.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence in London said: “Ukrainian forces continue to make gradual advances in the south-western Kherson sector.”

It added: “Russia is likely concentrating equipment on the front line in the direction of Siversk, approximately 8km (five miles) west of the current Russian front line.

“Its forces are likely pausing to replenish before undertaking new offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast (province).

“There is a realistic possibility that Russia’s immediate tactical objective will be Siversk, as its forces attempt to advance towards its most likely operational goal of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk urban area.”

Military analysts say that seizing this urban area is likely to be more difficult for Russian forces than their victories in the Luhansk province given how well Ukrainian soldiers are dug in, with defences having been increasingly built up.

But Mr Putin’s generals have improved their tactics since the failed lightning invasion launched on February 24 which is believed to have included a plan to seize Kyiv within days.

Now they are relying on pounding towns, cities and villages into almost destruction with heavy artillery attacks to allow troops to advance more easily.