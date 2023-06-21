Ukraine general aims to make enemy ‘feel the force’

Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine's commander-in-chief, wears a Baby Yoda patch - REUTERS

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valery Zaluzhny, has been pictured wearing a Star Wars Baby Yoda patch on his uniform, as Kyiv’s defence ministry appears to tell Russia to “feel the force”.

Counter-offensive

Gen Zaluzhny appeared in a recently uploaded official video poring over documents with other officials amid Ukraine’s counter-offensive operations.

Social media users quickly took notice of the new patch that had appeared on Gen Zaluzhny’s body armour: Grogu, known as Baby Yoda, from the Star Wars franchise television series The Mandalorian made by Disney+.

No explanation has been provided for the new badge on the army chief’s tactical vest, but Ukrainian officials and the defence ministry appear to have alluded to Gen Zaluzhny’s new tiny green mascot, a member of the Jedi who can use the force.

The Ukraine defence ministry shared a cartoon on Twitter depicting Yoda using the force to destroy what appears to be an Iranian-made Shahed drone, repeatedly used by Russian forces against Ukraine, alongside the words: “Feel the force”.

Oksana Markarova, ambassador of Ukraine to the US, tweeted that fans of the franchise “might start calling [Zaluzhny] Jedi-in-Chief” because of the patch.

Others have called the forces’ commander Grand Master, a term used in Star Wars to refer to the oldest and wisest Jedi.

‘True greatness’

Roman Sheremeta, a Ukrainian-American economist, said on Twitter: “Grand Master Valery Zaluzhny [wears] a baby Yoda patch on his uniform. I had a great respect for the man, but now I truly admire him. Showing humanity and cheering others during one of the most difficult moments of history is a sign of true greatness!”

Another Twitter user shared a line-drawing cartoon of a khaki military cap being placed onto the head of a character with the big ears of the Star Wars character, and the caption: “Welcome to the team Baby Yoda”.

Russia has suggested something may have happened to Gen Zaluzhny, who often disappears out of the public eye for long periods. Kyiv has said that this is needed to maintain security.

Last weekend, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Post about the Ukrainian commander’s whereabouts: “I know. I think I know. I think he is abroad. But I could be wrong.”

Maj Gen Kyrylo Budanov, who was also rumoured to be missing on social media, following a strike on Kyiv at the end of May, told the Ukrainian news site in an interview that he and Gen Zaluzhny were part of “a special detachment of immortal commanders”.

“Therefore, the Russians and their propagandists will still have a lot of work to do in a nervous, hysterical environment.

“A squad of immortals will come in the middle of the night to the dreams of Russian citizens who wanted to take over Ukraine and give them nightmares.”

