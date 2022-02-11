Ukraine: Foreign Office tells all Brits to leave country immediately and advises against all travel there

The Government is urging all British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately as tensions escalate over a possible invasion by Russia.

The Foreign Office issued the advice on its website, saying: “British nationals in Ukraine should leave now while commercial means are still available.”

The FCDO is now also advising against all travel to Ukraine from the UK.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority, which is why we have updated our travel advice.”

It comes after President Joe Biden held a call this afternoon with transatlantic leaders to discuss Russia’s ongoing military buildup around Ukraine.

He had earlier warned Americans in Ukraine that they should leave as he would not send troops on a rescue mission if Russia invades.

The number of Britons in Ukraine is understood to be in the low thousands.

Many of them are believed to live in the country, with some married to Ukranians, or with business interests, and so some of them may remain.

More staff may be withdrawn from the British Embassy in Kiev, though, an operational capacity will remain.

Dozens of commercial flights a day are taking place between Ukraine and the UK.

People can also leave the war-threatened country by road, including by crossing into Poland.

The change in travel advice is not thought to be due to any sudden change in the intelligence picture on the threat of conflict in Ukraine or in direct response to the earlier announcement from Washington.

However, intelligence sources in Washington told PBS reporter Nick Schifrin that Mr Putin had made a final decision to invade Ukraine. He is said to have “communicated the decision” to the country’s military.

Russia continues to deny that it is planning any military action.