Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promised more help to resist Russia

March 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday morning that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had offered his country, which is under attack from its neighbour Russia, more support in the form of sanctions and weapons.

"In our call, Secretary Blinken affirmed that the U.S. support for Ukraine remains unfaltering," Kuleba said on Twitter. "I underscored that Ukraine craves for peace, but as long as we are under Russia's assault we need more sanctions and weapons. Secretary assured me of both. We coordinated further steps." (Writing by Kevin Liffey in London; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)