Ukraine flag now flying over Macdonald bridge in Halifax

The Ukrainian flag is now flying from one of the towers on the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge. (Paul Palmeter/CBC - image credit)

Conditions were perfect Thursday morning as four men wearing safety harnesses unfurled a giant Ukrainian flag near the top of one of the towers on the Angus L. Macdonald Bridge that spans Halifax harbour.

The flag, slightly more than six metres wide and more than nine metres long, became the first flag from another country to fly over the bridge.

"In the past we have flown the Canadian flag and then a couple of years ago we extended that to the Nova Scotia flag," said Halifax Harbour Bridges general manager Steven Snider.

"Last year we flew a flag on Emancipation Day and another on Truth and Reconciliation Day, but this is the first day we've put up another nation's flag on one of our towers."

Snider said the concept to fly the Ukraine flag came from staff. The Flag Shop in Dartmouth provided the flag.

"For the 6,000 Nova Scotians of Ukraine heritage we want them to know that we are with them," said Snider. "Freedom is important to us and we believe this is a symbol of togetherness with the Ukrainian community and to the world."

How long the Ukraine flag will be flown on the bridge remains to be seen. It could fly late into the fall. If the war in Ukraine ends before then, the flag could be lowered at that time.

MORE TOP STORIES