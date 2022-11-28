Ukraine’s First Lady visits Downing Street during London trip

Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty met First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska on Monday in Downing Street.

Ms Murty greeted Ms Zelenska outside No 10 Downing Street, as the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the UK.

Ms Zelenska briefly waved and smiled to the assorted cameras in Downing Street as she arrived on an overcast and rainy Monday afternoon in Westminster.

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (right) with Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty outside 10 Downing Street on Monday (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Murty welcomed Ms Zelenska on the pavement outside No 10 amid a heavy security presence as the pair exchanged a hug before walking inside the building.

Ms Zelenska is in London to participate in an international conference on preventing sexual violence during conflicts.

Mr Sunak visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier this month, where he offered continued UK support to Ukraine in its fight against Russia as he met Mr Zelensky for the first time since becoming Prime Minister.