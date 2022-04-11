Ukraine finds 7 bodies in rubble of ruined town near Kyiv -emergency service

A rescuer walks during a search operation for bodies under the rubble of a building destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka

(Reuters) - Ukraine recovered the bodies of seven people buried in the rubble of two destroyed high-rise housing blocks in the town of Borodyanka near Kyiv on Monday, the state emergencies service said.

More than two hundred rescue workers have been scrambling to find missing residents since Ukraine retook the city west of Kyiv after Russian troops began pulling back from the region late last month.

The recovered bodies pushed the total death toll there to 19 people found in the rubble, the state emergencies service said in a statement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the situation in the town of Borodyanka is "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where Ukraine has accused Russia of war crimes.

Moscow denies that allegation.

