Ukraine faces toughest winter yet, but gas reserve goal within reach

Pavel Polityuk
·2 min read

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine faces its most difficult winter in modern history but should manage to reach a government goal of building 19 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas reserves in time, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Thursday.

Ukraine abandoned Russian natural gas imports in 2015 and now gets its gas from the rest of Europe, but soaring prices and the huge cost of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion have called into question the feasibility of building up such a large amount of fuel. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation."

Reaching the prime minister's reserve target of 19 bcm could reassure Ukrainians bracing for a difficult wartime winter of serious energy shortages, as natural gas is largely used to heat homes.

"I think that during this season we will more or less reach 19 billion," Galushchenko told Reuters, noting the country needs part of these gas volume as insurance in "critical situations."

The government does not disclose its estimates of domestic gas consumption, but Galushchenko said he believed there was enough fuel to get through the winter.

But he predicted the looming winter would be Ukraine's worst since it gained independence from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in 1991.

"There's no doubt about that - and not only for Ukraine but also for Europe. There will be challenges that Europe has never seen before," he said.

The minister declined to say what amount of gas had already been pumped into storage.

National energy company Naftogaz's head Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters earlier this month that more than 12 bcm of gas was already in storage.

It is unclear where Ukraine will source the remaining 7 bcm. Ukraine's central heating season typically begins in mid-October. Ukraine built up around 19 bcm of gas in storage for the 2021/20 winter.

Gas consumption has fallen 40% compared with peacetime levels, while production has decreased by only 5%, he said.

Analysts have argued the stability of the Ukrainian gas system could be disrupted in the event of a halt to gas transit.

Gas reserves held in storage in western Ukraine would not be enough to maintain pressure in pipelines and fuel supplies to the east and centre of Ukraine, they said.

But Galushchenko said Kyiv was also ready for a move by Russia to cut gas transit through Ukraine.

"This is one of the scenarios and it is calculated. We will certainly survive," the minister said, adding it is a possible and obvious scenario.

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has reduced gas transit via Ukraine. Those volumes averaged about 40-42 million cubic meters per day in August, despite Russian gas supplier Gazprom paying Kyiv to pump 109 million a day. (Editing by Tom Balmforth and Josie Kao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whether it was in the huddle during the early days of the NFL or behind the microphone as the league grew into the behemoth it is today, Len Dawson carried himself with an unmistakable swagger and self-assurance that earned him the well-worn nickname “Lenny the Cool.” He was a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship and a Hall of Fame broadcaster who brought football into the homes of millions on the iconic HBO show “

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • Nova Scotia ties best ever medal count at Canada Games

    Led by a strong contingent of paddlers, Nova Scotia tied its best total of medals at the Canada Summer Games this year. Nova Scotia placed fifth in the overall medals standings with 56 medals, including 22 gold, at the games in Niagara, Ont., from Aug. 6 to 21. Dartmouth's Lily Baert led the Nova Scotia canoe/kayak team by winning six of the team's 34 medals. "It was a lot of fun and it was a cool event because as paddlers we don't normally compete with a lot of other athletes in different sport

  • Allegations of harassment, abuse, transphobia emerge within 'You Can Play'

    A former director of the organization, which works "to ensure the safety and inclusion" of LGBTQ+ athletes and fans, is alleging serious issues within it.

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • B.C. Lions regrouping after foot injury to starter Nathan Rourke

    SURREY, B.C. — He's out of action for the foreseeable future but quarterback Nathan Rourke still provided his teammates with an emotional lift by attending practice Monday. “Just to see his smile, man — his smile lights up a room,” said receiver Dominique Rhymes, who has a CFL-high nine touchdown catches this season. "He’s more than just a teammate, he's more of a brother." The Lions (8-1) are regrouping after learning Rourke will undergo foot surgery. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his right

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • 'This group just stuck with it': Winning world juniors gold special for Canada

    EDMONTON — Canada's under-20 men's hockey team got to know adversity intimately over the past year-and-a-half. The trials and tribulations paid off Saturday night as the team won gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. After going up 2-0 midway through the second period, the group saw Finland roar back to tie the game 2-2 in the third and force overtime where a highlight-reel save by captain Mason McTavish turned into a championship-winning goal by Kent Johnson at the other end