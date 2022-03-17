Ukraine has exposed the west’s hypocrisy

Photograph: Chris Wattie/Reuters

Aditya Chakrabortty’s article is a breath of fresh air (Western values? They enthroned the monster who is shelling Ukrainians today, 17 March). Yes, what’s happening in Ukraine is awful, but to pretend this is a clash of good versus evil is hypocritical. Many will recall the US “accidentally” bombing an air raid shelter in Iraq. When Putin does the same it’s a deliberate war crime. Thank you, Aditya, for restoring my faith in analytical and objective journalism.

Jane Ghosh

Bristol

• The release of two unlawfully imprisoned British-Iranian citizens is not a legitimate excuse for a Downing Street party (Letters, 16 March). As the present incumbent of No 10 was partly responsible for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s prolonged incarceration, that would be beyond irony.

Linda Evans

Hinton Charterhouse, Somerset

• Chris Bowers wants to compare the Labour-Lib Dem-Green relationship to “the 1960s comedy sketch in which John Cleese, Ronnie Barker and Ronnie Corbett play upper-, middle- and working-class stereotypes” (Memo to Labour – you still can’t beat the Tories without the Lib Dems and Greens, 14 March). Problem is, that simply highlights the issue: all three of those parties are painfully middle class.

Cllr Vincent Carroll

Labour, Haringey council

• Dame Caroline Haslett (Letters, 13 March) has no tube station yet, but has a road named after her: Haslett Avenue in Crawley, Sussex.

Ron Gould

Brighton

• Seen on a dog-waste bin on the coast path in Clevedon: a mug shot of Vlad, and the legend “Poo-tin”.

Theresa Graham

Clevedon, Somerset

